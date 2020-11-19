comScore

Twitter Erupts Over Rudy Giuliani’s Insane Press Conference Filled With Conspiracy Theories, Sweat, Black Ooze, and Movie References

By Leia IdlibyNov 19th, 2020, 2:38 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis — the lead attorneys in President Donald Trump’s legal team– held a surreal press conference on Thursday, filled with several moments chaotic enough to break the internet.

At one point Giuliani acted out a scene from the ’90s comedy classic My Cousin Vinny, and even had a mysterious black liquid streaming down his face for a large portion of the press conference.

As if Giuliani didn’t give the internet enough to talk about, Powell, known for representing Michael Flynn before Trump, almost instantly began pushing conspiracy theories while speaking to reporters.

She claimed that the only reason President-elect Joe Biden won the election was due to “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China,” adding that voting systems like Dominion “were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez.” 

Powell also insinuated that Chavez, who died seven years ago, conducted a scheme against the 2020 Election, even citing witnesses.

Again, Chavez died seven years ago.

Unable to control themselves while watching the truly bonkers press conference, journalists and pundits — from both sides of the political aisle — erupted on Twitter to call out the absurdity:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: