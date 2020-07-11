Twitter Mocks Trump Campaign’s Bizarre ‘Trojan Horse’ Ad Tying Biden to Bernie, AOC: ‘What You do When You’re Losing’

President Donald Trump’s campaign was mocked fiercely by Twitter blue-checks over a strange web video that depicted former Vice President Joe Biden as a “Trojan Horse” containing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

The “Trump War Room” account posted the video — which capitalizes on the enormous cultural cachet of the 2004 film “Troy” and the stan culture trend of superimposing political figures’ faces onto movie clips — on Thursday night.

“Joe Biden is Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar’s Trojan Horse for their radical Socialist agenda,” the team wrote, adding “Don’t be fooled!”

Joe Biden is Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar’s Trojan Horse for their radical Socialist agenda. Don’t be fooled! pic.twitter.com/N1zkEFf0KV — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 10, 2020

The tweet spurred a blizzard of mockery from journalists and other verified Twitter users that included some valuable historical reminders, unkind assessments of Trump supporters, criticisms of the political effectiveness of the attack, and other assorted mockery.

Is there a warranty on this Death Star? https://t.co/PQQ0UAwvW4 — Bill Scher (@billscher) July 10, 2020

I used to use political ads in my debate classes to demonstrate logical fallacies, tone and for comparison to actual history. I struggle to imagine where I’d go with this. https://t.co/dMaSgw6bY8 — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) July 10, 2020

In my entire life I have never seen Republican attacks look this lost and ineffective. https://t.co/X3sQJSxLo4 — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 10, 2020

imagine thinking this wasn’t the coolest shit ever https://t.co/xcodi57NHT — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 10, 2020

This is really really bad. Like, Trump should probably hire @ProjectLincoln to do their ads if this is all they can come up with on their own https://t.co/9ZCCSzKcQA — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) July 10, 2020

I am trying to imagine a world where this is remotely true https://t.co/prYaUfDctP — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 10, 2020

Five bucks the audience this is intended to appeal to have no idea what the Trojan horse was. — David Lytle, Armed Potato Guard (@davitydave) July 10, 2020

This is what you do when you’re losing and you’re just gonna squeeze every last penny out of meemaw, who doesn’t need it since her grandkids won’t talk to her after the Xmas intervention https://t.co/49Bfpf6QJN — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) July 10, 2020

It’s funny because the guys in the giant horse win. — #DefundPolice 🌹 (@adrielhampton) July 10, 2020

This ad was stupid. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 10, 2020

i fuckin wish https://t.co/RBlqokzWPf — Ken Layne (@KenLayne) July 10, 2020

I like the way this story ends! https://t.co/3fBtnLPTvM — Nick Disband the Police Mamatas 🤼‍♂️🏴 (@NMamatas) July 10, 2020

sincere hats off to the grifters who were paid to make this, phenomenal effort-to-bag securing ratio https://t.co/9e48Si3IKd — Patrick Hruby (@patrick_hruby) July 10, 2020

Guys the Trump campaign just discovered 2004-era JibJab and they tried to make something just like it on their Gateway PC, give them some time while they get better at it https://t.co/CYwFHCKxOF — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) July 10, 2020

jesus christ parscale, how are you so incompetent you made biden look cool https://t.co/EVx6YY4SGH — lvl 45 Qhaos potus (@thetomzone) July 10, 2020

Trump campaign getting cringier and cringier https://t.co/cEBFnLgxs4 — Charlie Nash (@CharlieNash) July 10, 2020

They can’t seem to land a punch on Biden so they paid a 10-year-old to make a video about how he’s secretly helping socialists take over America or something. Joe Biden. https://t.co/u2cePQAy3V — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) July 10, 2020

It’s cute that he’s letting Eric make these https://t.co/FMWjlRcTNU — Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) July 10, 2020

If Biden were a Trojan horse for a radical agenda, then why did Democrats overwhelmingly nominate him instead of Sanders, Warren or someone else? https://t.co/SBMq1z6ANz — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) July 10, 2020

Cool ad from the Biden campaign that will probably help attract some younger voters. https://t.co/mwruaywYKh — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) July 10, 2020

There is no evidence that Joe Biden contains a single other human being, let alone three.

Watch the clip above via Trump War Room.

