Twitter Mocks Trump Campaign’s Bizarre ‘Trojan Horse’ Ad Tying Biden to Bernie, AOC: ‘What You do When You’re Losing’

By Tommy ChristopherJul 11th, 2020, 10:44 am

President Donald Trump’s campaign was mocked fiercely by Twitter blue-checks over a strange web video that depicted former Vice President Joe Biden as a “Trojan Horse” containing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

The “Trump War Room” account posted the video — which capitalizes on the enormous cultural cachet of the 2004 film “Troy” and the stan culture trend of superimposing political figures’ faces onto movie clips — on Thursday night.

“Joe Biden is Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar’s Trojan Horse for their radical Socialist agenda,” the team wrote, adding “Don’t be fooled!”

The tweet spurred a blizzard of mockery from journalists and other verified Twitter users that included some valuable historical reminders, unkind assessments of Trump supporters, criticisms of the political effectiveness of the attack, and other assorted mockery.

There is no evidence that Joe Biden contains a single other human being, let alone three.

