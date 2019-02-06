Warren Apologizes For Claiming to Be ‘American Indian’ to Texas Bar, Dodges When Asked if There Are Other Docs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) apologized Wednesday for claiming to be “American Indian” on her Texas state bar application from the 1980s, but dodged questions about whether other such documents exist.

Speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill, the senator offered words of contrition for the claim she made in 1986.

“[I am sorry] about [declaring] tribal citizenship and tribal sovereignty and for harm caused,” Warren said. “I am also sorry for not being more mindful of this decades ago. Tribes and only tribes determine tribal citizenship.”

Warren was asked by a reporter whether other forms where she declared Native American status will be coming out.

“This is who I grew up believing, with my brothers,” Warren said. “This is our family story. And it’s all consistent from that point in time.”

A follow-up question was asked. Warren did little to clarify.

“All I know is during this time period, this is consistent with what I did,” Warren said. “Because it was based on my understanding from my family stories. But family stories are not the same as tribal citizenship. And this is why I have apologized.”

