In an effort to rant against feminism for focusing on “wet ass p-word,” Ben Shapiro read several verses of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new hit song WAP while censoring swearing in the lyrics and blurring out parts of their music video, of course.

“Here are some of the lyrics are you ready,” Shapiro said. “‘Whores in this house. There’s some whores in this house. There’s some whores in this house. There’s some whores in this house. Hold up, I said certified freak seven days a week. Wet ass p-word. Make that pull out game weak. Yeah, you f-ing with some wet ass p-word.”

“P-word is female genital,” Shapiro noted in between.

“‘Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet ass p-word,'” Shapiro continued, unwilling to say the word. “‘Give me everything you got for this wet ass p-word. Beat it up n-word. Catch a charge. Extra large and extra hard. Put this p-word right in your face. Swipe your nose like a credit card. Hop on top, I wanna ride. I do a kegel while it’s inside. Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes. This p-word is wet, come take a dive.”

“It continues along these lines,” Shapiro interjected before moving onto to Megan Thee Stallion’s verse. “And it gets significantly more vulgar. Like a lot more vulgar.”

“‘Talk your s-word, bite your lip’,” Shapiro persisted. “Ask for a car while you ride that d-word. You really ain’t never gotta f-word him for a thang. He already made his mind up ‘fore he came. Now get your boots and your coat for this wet-ass p-word. Pay my tuition just to kiss me on this wet-ass p-word.'”

It’s worth noting Shapiro did skip a line in Megan Thee Stallion’s verse, “He bought a phone just for pictures of this wet-ass p*ssy.” What a shame.

“Guys, this is what feminists fought for,” Shapiro proclaimed. “This is what the feminist movement is all about. It’s not women being treated as independent, full-rounded human beings. It’s about wet ass p-word! And if you say anything differently, it’s because you’re a misogynist. It gets really, really, really vulgar.”

While his read-through will not top the Billboard’s charts like WAP is expected to, Shapiro’s rendition of the song did receive lots of attention online.

Ben Shapiro reads “WAP” lyrics pic.twitter.com/bIVH1Pnwvx — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 10, 2020

