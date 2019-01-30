WATCH: High School Golfer With Down Syndrome Goes Viral After Making Par on Iconic PGA Hole

The 16th at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course has become one of the most iconic holes in all of golf. On Wednesday, the hole was conquered by a remarkable high school Special Olympian in an undeniably wonderful moment.

Amy Bockerstette, a high school student from Arizona who has Down Syndrome, was invited by PGA Tour pro Gary Woodland to tee it up on the famous par-3.

Bockerstette hit her tee ball solidly, all the way to the greenside bunker on the 120 yard hole. The shot drew cheers from the several thousand fans on hand. (The 16th is best known for having the most raucous crowd in all of golf).

“They love me!” Bockerstette told Woodland, who laughed.

Her second shot out of the sand was excellent. She easily cleared the lip and the ball splashed on the green — coming to rest 10 feet from the cup.

“That is awesome!” Woodland said — giving Bockerstette a high-five.

But the Special Olympian wanted the par.

“I got this,” she said confidently.

She strode up to the ball, lined up the putt, and sank it. The crowd went wild. And Woodland gave Bockerstette a hug.

“You are so awesome!” Woodland said to the smiling high schooler. His statement is impossible to argue.

Watch the heartwarming moment above, via the PGA Tour.

