WATCH: Is MSNBC Trying to Minimize Strong Job Growth Stats With Video of Burger Flipping?

Despite the recently-concluded Federal government shutdown, the U.S. economy added 304,000 jobs in the month of January — topping expectations by a significant amount.

MSNBC, however, seemed to downplay the positive stats by showing stock footage of McDonald’s employees at work in the fast food chain’s kitchen — while teasing a segment discussing the numbers.

“New numbers show job growth picked up for the 100th consecutive month,” said MSNBC anchor Yasmin Vossoughian over the footage. “But not all the news is good on this.”

After a commercial, Vossoughian threw to Ali Velshi for a breakdown of the numbers. Velshi went on to tout the statistics as mostly strong — with the .5 percent uptick in U-6 unemployment, a statistic which includes longer-term unemployment, being the one notable cause for concern.

Velshi also looked at the industries in which jobs were created.

“Seventy-four thousand in construction, 52,000 in healthcare, 42,000 in transport and 27,000 in warehousing,” the anchor said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 37,000 food service and drinking place jobs were added in January. Even if every of those were fast food jobs, that would account for 12 percent of the overall job growth. As such, it would seem somewhat unfair to imply — as the MSNBC footage did — that the new jobs are all low paying. To further amplify the point, wages ticked up 3.2 percent.

