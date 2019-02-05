WATCH LIVE: New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Victory Parade

The New England Patriots have done it again.

On Sunday night, the franchise secured its sixth championship with a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Now, they will celebrate by parading through the streets of downtown Boston.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman will all be making their way through the city on floats. So too will tight end Rob Gronkowski — who is said to be mulling retirement. Look for “Gronk” to produce a viral moment of some sort during the event — as part of what may be his swan song.

The parade began at 11:00 a.m. ET. Watch above, via WBZ Boston.

