WATCH LIVE: President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg Roll

Easter weekend is over, but since President Donald Trump is back in Washington D.C. after a weekend in Florida, he and First Lady Melania Trump will host the White House’s annual Easter egg roll. The events are scheduled to being at 11 a.m. ET.

The Easter tradition will have 100,000 colorful wooden eggs from Maine Wood Concepts, each of which will bear the signatures of the president and the first lady. Egg farmers also donated a record-breaking 74,000 eggs for this year’s festivities, according to the American Egg Board, and those will be a featured in the decorating, hunting and snacking activities throughout the day.

Several activities will revolve around Melania Trump’s “Be Best” initiative and her ongoing campaign to discourage cyberbullying among young people. These will include games of musical eggs, “Be Best” hopscotch and a card-writing station where participants can send warm messages to their recipients of choice.

Other noteworthy features expected today are appearances from the Easter bunny, story readings, a cookie-making area, and presentations on wildlife conservation to coincide with Earth Day.

Watch above, via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com