WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds News Conference at White House

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference in the White House beginning at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

This morning, Trump called into Fox & Friends where he continued his argument for schools to begin re-opening this fall, baselessly claiming that the coronavirus “is going away” and that children are “almost immune.” The president also shared more of his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement, Covid-19, and the 2020 election, which Trump was largely ripped for online.

In Trump’s new conference at the same time Tuesday night, he changed his tune on mail-in voting in Florida, not any of the other 49 states. He also characterized an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon as a “terrible attack,” which received criticism including some from cable news hosts.

“Well, it would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel like it was,” Trump said on Tuesday. “This was not some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of event. This was a, seems to be according to them, they would know better than I would, but they seem to think it was an attack, a bomb of some kind.”

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump has railed against CNN’s Jim Acosta, promoted his interview on Fox & Friends several times, and attacked Nevada for “ZERO infrastructure for Mail-In Voting.”

