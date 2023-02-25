WATCH: Malcolm Nance Lashes Out at ‘Trump MAGA Cultists’ In Congress Who ‘Literally’ Stand for ‘Genocide’

Former MSNBC national security analyst Malcolm Nance told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that “Trump ultra-MAGA cultists” in Congress “literally stand for the subjugation, dismantling and genocide” of Ukraine.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Nance about the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has just entered its second year. He asked about the heavy vein of opposition to helping Ukraine that runs through the Republican Party, and Nace named names as he lashed out at them:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Now we have a Republican Party where, to be fair, there are some that do support Ukraine. But the louder voices now the Margaret Taylor Greenes, the Donald Trump, the Trump Jr. Even Ron DeSantis like blaming Biden, not Trump. In your view, who are the ones that are truly they’re pro-Putin. They’re not anti-involvement type of people.

MALCOLM NANCE: Well, I mean, it’s very clear to see who are pro-Putin. I believe it was 15 congressmen who voted against any allocation of funds for Ukraine. 15 congressmen that voted against charging Russia with human rights violations. It’s it’s more than being contrary.

And we understand that they’re Trump ultra-MAGA cultists. And that’s their position. And their position is quite clear. Anything Donald Trump approves of, they approve of. Anything Donald Trump opposes. They oppose.

And then being ultra MAGA means that they have to go 100 times more, you know, 100 times more virulent than everybody else in MAGA world, right. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now she has actually carved herself a position where she is, wants to be the leader of this caucus and you have the Paul Gosar then you know the you know, the Lauren Boebert, what they call the House Freedom Caucus.

These people literally stand for the subjugation, dismantling and genocide of a nation. How do they use the word freedom at all, unironically at any time? They don’t care. They’re the same people who you see at these rallies who say, I would rather vote for Vladimir Putin than an American. So you’d rather vote for a communist KGB officer, than an American citizen? So those people are the most un-American people in the U.S. Congress. And I don’t know how their colleagues think that they can walk down the hallway and show them comity, you know, comedy all day. I couldn’t you know, I mean, they asked me to run for Congress this year, and fortunately, I didn’t, because if I was in this Congress, I’m sorry, I’d be badmouthing them and charge, you know, challenging them to duels all day.