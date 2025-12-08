WATCH: Missouri News Anchor Flips Insults From Body-Shaming Trolls Into a Viral Takedown

A Missouri morning news anchor has gone viral by flipping the sexist and body-shaming comments written under her reports, mockingly reading the insults out in her best broadcast voice and laughing at them.

Carissa Codel who fronts Ozark’s First on Fox 49, amassed a six-figure social media following by treating internet hostility as material rather than a menace.

In TikTok clips viewed millions of times and also posted to X, the 26-year-old journalist theatrically recites the comments viewers post about her body.

“Dayumm Gurl, I want you to put a hurting on me like you do those midnight snacks,” she reads in one video, barely containing a grin.

“Shawty obese,” she reads one comment, then declaring: “and other women that look like your mom after the break.”

“I bet she’s thicccc and tired of reading these comments,” she deadpans.

The third white chick is probably in my top 5 fav comments lol pic.twitter.com/Mzb6xLsykB — Carissa Codel (@CarissaCodelTV) December 5, 2025

Speaking to The New York Post, Codel, who is 5’3” and 180 pounds, said the series began in August, after months of dismissive or sexual remarks.

“It doesn’t affect me at all. I think that they’re hilarious,” she told the newspaper.

“I don’t put up the extremely mean ones, but I like the insults that are very creative,” she said, adding that her family is “very thick-skinned.”

“I know who I am, and I know what I look like,” she said.

