WATCH: ‘Naked Athena’ Faces Down Federal Cops at Portland Protest — and They Back Down

Journalist Donovan Farley headed into downtown Portland on Friday night where protesters were gathering outside the federal courthouse, and caught a remarkable set of events that began with a nude protester.

Farley catalogued his night on the streets of Portland in a continuous thread, starting just before 10pm local time.

After a delay spent trying to figure out my new gas mask I am downtown bound once more this eve. DMs are open so if you see something of interest please don’t hesitate to reach out. I’m particularly interested in fed behavior. Stay smart and stay safe out there. — Donovan “It was the blurst of times” Farley 💻🐒 (@DonovanFarley) July 18, 2020

Crowd is still quite large and festive. Chants by the Sacred Elk, a tiny fire and a hip hop performance on the steps of the Justice Center. pic.twitter.com/SXefn5RXxr — Donovan “It was the blurst of times” Farley 💻🐒 (@DonovanFarley) July 18, 2020

As the night wore on and the crowd grew, local and federal officers gathered.

Feds appear to huge screams of GO HOME pic.twitter.com/0Zaf87GV23 — Donovan “It was the blurst of times” Farley 💻🐒 (@DonovanFarley) July 18, 2020

Here is how CNN described it:

The protest started with about 200 people blocking traffic outside the county justice center. But some took metal fencing from nearby parks and used them to barricade exterior doors of the justice center and a federal courthouse, Portland police said. Eventually federal officers — who have been protecting the federal courthouse — were firing tear gas, Portland police said on Twitter.

The Portland Police Bureau is aware federal law enforcement has deployed CS gas on the west side of the federal courthouse. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 18, 2020

“During the arrests, weapons and shields were taken from members in the group,” said the Portland Police, along with this photo.



Some arrests were caught on camera by Farley.

A James Duncan was just attested pic.twitter.com/7z56vBgD5P — Donovan “It was the blurst of times” Farley 💻🐒 (@DonovanFarley) July 18, 2020

There was an ultimatum, and further confrontations into the early hours of Saturday.

We’ve been deemed unlawful and given four minutes to leave. Why? A fence on a door? pic.twitter.com/lUo6Ug9g0S — Donovan “It was the blurst of times” Farley 💻🐒 (@DonovanFarley) July 18, 2020

These guys are pointing guns at every car and person in the area. Random car drives by? Ten long guns aimed at them. pic.twitter.com/DR8rc5yNnp — Donovan “It was the blurst of times” Farley 💻🐒 (@DonovanFarley) July 18, 2020

And then…

And then? Naked Athena appeared and the little boys didn’t know what to do. pic.twitter.com/Elo69SsV0t — Donovan “It was the blurst of times” Farley 💻🐒 (@DonovanFarley) July 18, 2020

Amazing. pic.twitter.com/HmP9r85SWV — Donovan “It was the blurst of times” Farley 💻🐒 (@DonovanFarley) July 18, 2020

Ultimately, the officers departed, a moment again captured by Farley.

She won pic.twitter.com/XxHyI5JJoX — Donovan “It was the blurst of times” Farley 💻🐒 (@DonovanFarley) July 18, 2020

The Portland Police Bureau described it this way: “The remaining groups dissipated in the following hours.”

CNN’s story adds that “US Customs and Border Protection has said it was one of the agencies involved in arresting protesters.”

“Violent anarchists have organized events in Portland over the last several weeks with willful intent to damage and destroy federal property, as well as, injure federal officers and agents,” the agency said in a statement to CNN. “These criminal actions will not be tolerated.”

In the end, Donovan Farley summed it all up rather succinctly.

I… cannot believe what I just saw. — Donovan “It was the blurst of times” Farley 💻🐒 (@DonovanFarley) July 18, 2020

The full thread featuring lots of video and photos from the evening, including more on the confrontation between the naked protester and the officers, can be found on Farley’s Twitter page here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]