WATCH: ‘Naked Athena’ Faces Down Federal Cops at Portland Protest — and They Back Down

By Caleb HoweJul 18th, 2020, 2:57 pm

Journalist Donovan Farley headed into downtown Portland on Friday night where protesters were gathering outside the federal courthouse, and caught a remarkable set of events that began with a nude protester.

Farley catalogued his night on the streets of Portland in a continuous thread, starting just before 10pm local time.

As the night wore on and the crowd grew, local and federal officers gathered.

Here is how CNN described it:

The protest started with about 200 people blocking traffic outside the county justice center. But some took metal fencing from nearby parks and used them to barricade exterior doors of the justice center and a federal courthouse, Portland police said.

Eventually federal officers — who have been protecting the federal courthouse — were firing tear gas, Portland police said on Twitter.

“During the arrests, weapons and shields were taken from members in the group,” said the Portland Police, along with this photo.

Some arrests were caught on camera by Farley.

There was an ultimatum, and further confrontations into the early hours of Saturday.

And then…

Ultimately, the officers departed, a moment again captured by Farley.

The Portland Police Bureau described it this way: “The remaining groups dissipated in the following hours.”

CNN’s story adds that “US Customs and Border Protection has said it was one of the agencies involved in arresting protesters.”

“Violent anarchists have organized events in Portland over the last several weeks with willful intent to damage and destroy federal property, as well as, injure federal officers and agents,” the agency said in a statement to CNN. “These criminal actions will not be tolerated.”

In the end, Donovan Farley summed it all up rather succinctly.

The full thread featuring lots of video and photos from the evening, including more on the confrontation between the naked protester and the officers, can be found on Farley’s Twitter page here.

