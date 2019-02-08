Watch Robert DeNiro Berate His Driver Goodfellas-Style: ‘F*ck! What’s the Matter With You?!’

To fans of the movie Goodfellas, or Raging Bull, or Casino, this scene will look (and sound) quite familiar. But this was real life.

Following an appearance outside divorce court in New York City on Thursday, actor Robert De Niro was left stranded for several minutes — with a number of photographers trailing him.

And he was not happy.

With an associate holding up newspapers in a feeble attempt to cover his face, the actor pulled out his cell phone and absolutely berated the driver who left him hanging.

“I don’t care if they chase you away … Fuck! What’s the matter with you?!” De Niro shouted. “Where are you?! You’re not in front, you’re not where you dropped us off!”

De Niro was in the Manhattan courthouse for divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Grace Hightower. The two are fighting for custody of their 7-year-old daughter Helen Grace.

The actor went on to snipe at photographers, as he continued to wait.

“Why don’t you stop already, huh?!” He said.

Several more minutes passed before De Niro’s car arrived. We can only imagine what was said when the door closed.

Watch above, via the Daily Mail.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com