White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweeted a post on Monday by Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin mentioning that the Obama administration, which Klain served under, didn’t evacuate Americans from Yemen in 2015.

Rubin tweeted a piece she wrote on Monday headlined “The State Department deserves more credit for its effort to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan.”

“It is interesting, however, to compare the Afghanistan effort with prior evacuations of Americans. In 2015, the United States did not evacuate Americans as Yemen descended into chaos,” tweeted Rubin.

The tweet comes as the United States wraps up operations evacuating Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan as the U.S. military is scheduled to leave the country on Tuesday in accordance with the Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden. During presidency of former President Barack Obama, Klain was then-Vice President Joe Biden’s chief of staff and served as the White House Ebola response coordinator.

