‘Whitest F***ing Headline Possible’: Twitter Users SLAM CBS News for Asking ‘How Young is Too Young to Teach Kids About Race?’

By Jackson RichmanNov 4th, 2021, 1:22 pm
 
Texas School

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Twitter users slammed CBS News on Thursday for a tweet about racism and teaching kids. The tweet and story headline read, “How young is too young to teach kids about race?”

The story was published on Thursday, just days after the gubernatorial race in Virginia, a hotbed of tension between parents and educators over coronavirus protocols and curricula, including the hot-button issue of critical race theory.

Republican Glenn Youngkin won in a campaign that included slamming critical race theory and vowing to ban it if elected, although the doctrine is already not being taught in K-12 schools.

Twitter users skewered CBS News for the question.

