Twitter users slammed CBS News on Thursday for a tweet about racism and teaching kids. The tweet and story headline read, “How young is too young to teach kids about race?”

How young is too young to teach kids about race? https://t.co/KyJPcrP98M — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2021

The story was published on Thursday, just days after the gubernatorial race in Virginia, a hotbed of tension between parents and educators over coronavirus protocols and curricula, including the hot-button issue of critical race theory.

Republican Glenn Youngkin won in a campaign that included slamming critical race theory and vowing to ban it if elected, although the doctrine is already not being taught in K-12 schools.

Twitter users skewered CBS News for the question.

Whitest fucking headline possible. https://t.co/kGhVgWIpDX — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 4, 2021

I’ve been talking to my 8 month old about race since he was in utero https://t.co/jPxAVx7xey — Neda Toloui-Semnani (@Neda_Semnani) November 4, 2021

Children of color are usually aware of race and racism by a very early age. I was 5 when I understood I was different from my white family. I was 7 the first time I faced straight up racism from a peer (I was later punished for my reaction, nothing happened to him!) https://t.co/U40ro1GMwc — Emma Carew Grovum (@emmacarew) November 4, 2021

I was told my mom didn’t like Black men when I was 4. Asked, “why is your dad white?” the same year. https://t.co/9vZan2Uoin — Jada Gomez (@JadaGomez) November 4, 2021

Children begin to absorb and reflect the biases of their family and friends by age 3. https://t.co/47E42HPX1f — Celeste Headlee (@CelesteHeadlee) November 4, 2021

If a white kid at age 5 or 6 is capable of weaponizing their white privilege on the playground, then they’re old enough to learn about race and racism. https://t.co/U40ro1GMwc — Emma Carew Grovum (@emmacarew) November 4, 2021

It’s much easier to start conversations about topics that might be tricky before your kiddos can talk so you can practice. It doesn’t have to be a dissertation. https://t.co/Wl21gjxEV9 — melody joy kramer (@mkramer) November 4, 2021

For #SpeculativeLiteracies folks: Who are the “kids” in this question? In other words, how are “kids” being defined here? Recall our conversation last week about the Student vs the Human (McKittrick/Wynter)… https://t.co/sgWeHMtjUl — Ebony Elizabeth Thomas (@Ebonyteach) November 4, 2021

Seriously, @CBSNews. A. The correct answer is there is no such thing as too young. B. You’re playing into a BS narrative. Mind boggling that you’re taking a bad faith characterization and turning it into “news.” https://t.co/laAUVzCeZH — Ray Steele (@RaySteeleRTV6) November 4, 2021

Considering that my first memory of racism happened when I was 7 or 8, I’d say they’re never too young. https://t.co/nYZzH5g3LO — rocket juju 🚀 (@juliacraven) November 4, 2021

