‘Who is Jenna Ellis?’ Simone Biles Epically Drops Trump Lawyer Over Tweet Calling the Gold Medalist a ‘Loser’

Simone Biles dropped an epic retort to a petty tweet from former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis that called the Olympic gold medalist a “loser,” bluntly asking “Who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden awarded Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor. A White House statement announcing the 2022 recipients highlighted how Biles “is the most decorated American gymnast in history, with a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals” and is “a prominent advocate for athletes’ mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault.”

Biles’ gymnastic prowess was so great, there are four official gymnastic elements named after her, several of which she is the only woman to have ever successfully completed them in competition. The high degree of difficulty of these unique elements caused controversy within the gymnastics community, with critics complaining that the judges were watering down the scores awarded for Biles’ moves in order to deter less-skilled gymnasts from risking injury attempting them.

As for Biles herself, she’s always been adamant about putting safety first, citing that as her reason for withdrawing from multiple events during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The high speed and height involved in her stunts meant that any error could leave her paralyzed or even cost her life, and Biles — 23 years old at the time and older than most other Olympic gymnasts — was having troubles maintaining her proprioception, her sense of where her body was in space and in which direction it was moving.

It’s a problem gymnasts refer to as “the twisties,” and Biles told reporters that as much as she recognized the honor of being able to compete in the Olympics, “at the end of the day, it’s like, we want to walk out of here, not be dragged out here on a stretcher.”

Biles was among the sexual assault victims of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar and cited the trauma from that experience as a factor in her decision to withdraw, along with the recent passing of a beloved aunt during the competition. She did end up winning a bronze medal on the balance beam, and said that medal “means more than all of the golds” because she had “pushed through” so many mental health challenges.

Despite all that, Ellis believes Biles is a loser. In a tweet Thursday night, Ellis mocked Biden for awarding “his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe,” referring to soccer player and Biles’ fellow Olympic gold medalist, Megan Rapinoe.

Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2022

That tweet swiftly drew a vicious ratio, with many pointing out the athletes’ records and especially Biles’ own advocacy for foster children and other victims of abuse. Ellis’ own less-than-illustrious legal career — which includes getting fired as a low-level prosecutor handling traffic tickets and misdemeanor cases, calling herself a “law professor” for teaching pre-law classes at a small private Christian college that did not have an actual law school, and being one of the main characters in the “Kraken” legal team that lost over 60 cases attempting to overturn the 2020 election for former President Donald Trump — did not fare well in comparison.

Simone Biles won 19 World Championship Golds, 4 Olympic Golds and is the most decorated gymnast in US history. Megan Rapinoe won 2 World Cups, an Olympic Gold and was named Best Player in the World in 2019. You lost 63 lawsuits and got farted on by Rudy Giuliani. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 8, 2022

Simone Arianne Biles won seven Olympic medals. Megan Anna Rapinoe won gold at the 2012 Olympics, 2015 World Cup, and 2019 World Cup. Jenna Ellis lost her traffic lawyer job, and 63 lawsuits as part of Giulliani’s 2020 “elite strike force team”.https://t.co/J3RycvhvGk — Morten Øverbye (@morten) July 8, 2022

The only question I have is: How are you not disbarred yet? I ask that as a lawyer. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 8, 2022

That’s President Biden to you and the only loser in this tweet is you.

Signed- a so so Tennis Player 😜 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 8, 2022

Biles herself chimed in on Friday, mocking Ellis’ far lower name recognition. “[W]ho is Jenna Ellis?” Biles tweeted. “Asking for everyone.”

who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone https://t.co/nFhGIUJf9D — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 8, 2022

That tweet got a far more positive reception than Ellis’ had, including several references to Legally Blonde and Ellis’ own potential legal troubles.

Imagine if Legally Blonde was a horror movie and the protagonist spent the whole movie trying to sue cats for violating the Third Amendment by not being dogs and filed in the wrong court in crayon and spent lots of time on Tucker Carlson — GrandchildSharpshooterHat (@Popehat) July 8, 2022

Jenna Ellis is what happens when Elle Woods accidentally loses her soul in an essential oils scam and is cursed to spend the rest of eternity representing the Wet Bandits, who wound up, incidentally, as lackeys for the weirdo hotel owner after the end of Home Alone 2. https://t.co/e6nrlKkEyi — Kelly S. McGonigal (@ScarletTheater) July 8, 2022

do they award gold medals for clap backs? because this definitely wins one. https://t.co/JjIWuTDg9n — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) July 8, 2022

She’s a former Trump lawyer who was just subpoenaed by a grand jury in a racketeering investigation. She’s trying to distract from this by lashing out at you. She’s obviously not very good at this. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 8, 2022

A future prisoner who isn’t fit to wipe your boots. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 8, 2022

Ellis doubled down on her bad take Friday, attacking Biles as someone who “selfishly quit Team USA” and condescendingly quoting one of the gymnast’s tweets with a comment, “baby stick to your landings and grow up.”

The person who didn’t pay attention in 6th grade civics and selfishly quit Team USA is awarded the presidential medal of freedom. Only in Joe Biden’s America. He also quit Team USA a long time ago. baby stick to your landings and grow up https://t.co/PoxwQFYfBc — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2022

Unsurprisingly, that tweet didn’t go over very well either, both for its pettiness and the comment about not paying attention in “6th grade civics,” as Biles’ quoted tweet was factually correct that the U.S. Constitution was written in 1787, ratified in 1788, and became effective in 1789.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com