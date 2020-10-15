A woman seated behind and over Donald Trump’s left shoulder at the NBC town hall repeatedly expressed her support for the president by nodding along to his answers, prompting both online mockery and support from viewers captivated by her subtle solidarity.

Though some criticized the network for allowing someone who was clearly a Trump supporter into the event, NBC had not billed the Miami forum as reserved only for undecided voters. Instead, it promoted the town hall as featuring questions for Trump that came from merely “a group of Florida voters.”

Nevertheless, numerous anti-Trump town hall watchers blamed NBC for allowing a Trump plant to share the screen with him, to reinforce his messaging.

Trump is going on about how he is under leveraged and not to worry about the 400 million he owes and that woman behind him is nodding and shaking her head like she’s getting paid by the muscle movement I would love to know who put her there — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

The woman nodding behind Trump is my new least favorite human. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) October 16, 2020

My new nemesis is the woman behind Trump who keeps nodding every time he lies. — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 16, 2020

Who’s that woman sitting directly behind Trump eagerly nodding along with everything he says? This is fucking ridiculous. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 16, 2020

The woman sitting behind Trump who keeps nodding with everything he says may in fact be a bobblehead — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 16, 2020

The Trump campaign must have paid that woman in the red mask behind trump because she’s nodding emphatically at actual gibberish — Katie MacBride (@msmacb) October 16, 2020

So @NBCNews let Trump put a nodding black woman in a mask in the camera path behind him? Is this a season of The Apprentice? Which season is it? — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) October 16, 2020

Trump has a black woman nodding as a prop behind him lol — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) October 16, 2020

Conservative viewers, however, cheered the woman for her unabashed support of the president.

I’m writing in Nodding Woman Behind Trump. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 16, 2020

There is a woman behind President Trump, white shirt and red mask, who is nodding in agreement and giving a thumbs up. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 16, 2020

Just tuned into Trump’s townhall. Love the nodding woman behind him. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 16, 2020

Gotta love the masked woman behind Trump nodding her head every time Trump says anything. #townhall — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) October 16, 2020

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]