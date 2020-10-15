comScore

Woman Sitting Behind Trump at NBC Town Hall Nods Vigorously Throughout His Answers, Prompting Adoration and Outrage

By Reed RichardsonOct 15th, 2020, 10:07 pm

A woman seated behind and over Donald Trump’s left shoulder at the NBC town hall repeatedly expressed her support for the president by nodding along to his answers, prompting both online mockery and support from viewers captivated by her subtle solidarity.

Though some criticized the network for allowing someone who was clearly a Trump supporter into the event, NBC had not billed the Miami forum as reserved only for undecided voters. Instead, it promoted the town hall as featuring questions for Trump that came from merely “a group of Florida voters.”

Nevertheless, numerous anti-Trump town hall watchers blamed NBC for allowing a Trump plant to share the screen with him, to reinforce his messaging.

Conservative viewers, however, cheered the woman for her unabashed support of the president.

