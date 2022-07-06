‘You’re F*cking Ugly, By the Way’: Dave Portnoy Confronted by Woman During Pizza Review

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy got a slice of one young woman’s mind during a pizza review.

Portnoy has been doing his “One Bite” reviews of pies around the country for years, but the latest is one of the more memorable installments.

He concluded his video review at 1943 Pizza Bar on Long Island, after which, the woman ripped into him.

She called him “a rape apologist.”

“You’re a fucking jerk,” she added, before appearing to address a woman who was with Portnoy. “See how fucking soulless he is.”

“Why do you say that?” asked Portnoy.

“Because I’ve seen the shit that you write,” she responded. “And also, your anti-union bullshit is disgusting.”

“Anti-union?” Portnoy replied.

Portnoy had overtly threatened to fire employees who attempted to unionize and ultimately settled with the National Labor Relations Board. It is illegal to threaten employees with termination for trying to form a union.

“I hope your fucking Barstool Sports bullshit dies and rots in the ground just like you, honey,” the woman told him.

“We’re 20 years,” he said, referring to Barstool’s history of operation.

“One bite,” she shot back. “You’re fucking ugly, by the way.”

Portnoy laughed and the woman with him replied, “You’re fucking ugly.”

After the confrontation, a man on the sidewalk asked Portnoy for a photo. He obliged and the man said, “Fuck that lady.”

“No,” said Portnoy. “It’s good for the video.”

Watch above via Barstool Sports.

