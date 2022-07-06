Charlie Kirk Wants ‘Church and State Mixed Together,’ Wrongly Declares ‘Our Founding Fathers Believed in That’

Charlie Kirk, the bag of potatoes who runs Turning Point USA, erroneously claimed the nation’s Founders wanted religion and government “mixed together.”

Speaking on his Right Side Broadcasting Network show on Wednesday, the sentient sack of spuds claimed that “there is no separation of church and state.”

He called the siloing of the two a “fiction” and a “fabrication” contrived by humanists.

“It’s derived from a single letter that Thomas Jefferson wrote to the Danbury Baptist convention,” he said, referring to correspondence in which Jefferson – a Founder – endorsed the idea of “a wall of separation” between religion and government.

“Of course we should have church and state mixed together,” the talking collection of tubers continued. “Our Founding Fathers believed in that. We can go through the detail of that. They established – literally – a church in Congress.”

In fact, Congress did not establish a church in Congress. It did create a chaplain’s office for each chamber, an idea that James Madison – the chief architect of the Constitution – opposed because he believed this violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. The clause states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

Congress later added a prayer room amid the Red Scare of the 1950s.

The bag of taters is just the latest conservative to advocate the commingling of Christianity and government.

Last month, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) told churchgoers in Colorado, “The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our Founding Fathers intended it.”

As president in 1797, John Adams – another Founder – signed an international treaty stating that “the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion.”

