Fox & Friends opened Friday’s show with a heavily edited montage of President Joe Biden’s worst moments to emerge from his first press conference held Thursday afternoon at the White House.

The brutal montage elicited cringes from Fox & Friends hosts, and likely the vast majority of the morning show viewers, which was exactly what it was intended to do. It was clearly designed to illustrate that Biden has lost a step (or two) and confirm preexisting bias that the commander in chief is barely lucid and able to connect his thoughts in a cogent manner.

After the montage aired, Will Cain said “oh man,” and Steve Doocy added that it was “kind of hard to watch at times.” And for viewers that didn’t watch the hour-plus press conference and believed that the montage was an honest and fair portrayal of Biden’s performance, they’d be right. But of course, that is not the entirety of the story.

Were there moments in which Biden appeared to lose his train of thought or quickly cut himself off? Yes. Did he have a briefing book that he occasionally went to? Absolutely. Was he as bad as the montage aired at the top of Fox & Friends suggests? No. Is this any different than how Morning Joe or The Daily Show consistently treated Trump, with similar negative montages? Not really, no. Does that make it right? Not really, no.

President Biden has repeatedly made the point that his primary goals are to solve problems and to unite the country. One could argue that only portraying the sitting US president in the least favorable light runs exactly counter to the goal of healing the partisan divide. Fair criticism, is of course, fair. A heavily edited montage designed to only highlight the stumbles, stutters, and foibles isn’t exactly fair, or balanced.

