If the FBI Can Raid Donald Trump’s Mega Mansion Golf Resort to Look for Classified Documents, Then the FBI Can Raid Anyone’s Mega Mansion Golf Resort to Look for Classified Documents – Is That the America We Want?

The United States of America was built on the God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Though it hardly needs to be said, inherent in these fundamental rights is the right to be left alone in our palatial seaside estates, whose occupants may or may not have absconded with classified documents upon departing the White House.

On Monday, 30 jack-booted FBI goons violated this basic tenet of a free society when they laid siege to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mega mansion golf resort to search for such materials. After presenting a warrant signed by a judge, the agents reportedly took several boxes of documents.

As Trump himself reported, they even broke into his beautiful and very strong safe. Apparently, it was not strong enough to withstand the FBI’s coring saw, which may as well have sundered the republic itself.

What happened to Trump on Monday is an abomination and should chill every American to their core. The raid wasn’t merely a search of one man’s splendid villa that houses the former president, his family, and some documents missing from the National Archives.

No, the raid was a full-throated assault on the deeply-rooted tradition that wealthy and powerful people remain free from the groping hands of armed wards of the state who seek to rummage through their belongings simply to obtain classified material belonging to the United States government.

If the FBI can raid Mar-a-Lago in search of official documents that don’t belong there, then it can raid any sprawling, ostentatious palazzo where such material is illegally stored. I shudder to think of the implications for all similarly situated former presidents who simply want to live their lives unmolested, and with sensitive material that does not belong to them.

Is this the America we want?

No, it most certainly is not. An America like that wouldn’t be America. Investigating or indicting former and sitting leaders is something done in hopeless third-world countries such as France, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, South Korea, and so many other banana republics. We cannot stand for it and we must reject the notion that the FBI can raid someone’s mega mansion golf resort to look for classified documents.

After all, yours could be next.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.