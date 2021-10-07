White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki neatly disposed of Peter Doocy’s attempt at creating a victimized class out of the lunatics making violent threats over things like public health measures and school curricula.

At issue is a letter from Attorney General Merrick Garland in which Garland directed the FBI to coordinate a response to “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.”

That letter came days after the National School Boards Association wrote to President Joe Biden complaining of “attacks against school board members and educators for approving policies for masks to protect the health and safety of students and school employees,” as well as “physical threats because of propaganda purporting the false inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula. This propaganda continues despite the fact that critical race theory is not taught in public schools and remains a complex law school and graduate school subject well beyond the scope of a K-12 class.”

But at Wednesday’s daily briefing, Doocy spun the people making the threats as victims of a tyrannical FBI-School Board cabal. Psaki gently reminded him that violent threats are bad:

DOOCY: Thanks, Jen. A week ago, the National School Boards Association wrote to the President to say that their teachers feel like some parents protesting recently “could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism.” And then, the Attorney General put the FBI on the case. So, does the administration agree that parents upset about their kids’ curriculums could be considered domestic terrorists? MS. PSAKI: Well, let me unravel this a little bit, because the National School Board Association is not a part of the U.S. government. I’d point you to them. What the Department of Justice said in a letter from the Attorney General is that, quote, “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values.” That is true. These were threats against public servants, threats against members of the school board. Regardless of the reasoning, threats and violence against public servants is illegal. That’s what he was conveying from the Department of Justice. DOOCY: But the Department of Justice does now have the FBI on this. Something that the School Boards Association is asking for is for the administration to consider using the PATRIOT Act to investigate some of these school board protestors. So, would the administration be okay with the FBI using the PATRIOT Act to surveil these parents, if that is what they decide? MS. PSAKI: I don’t speak on behalf of the National School Board Association; I speak on behalf of this government. The Attorney General has put out a letter. They will take actions they take, and I would point you to them for more information. DOOCY: And something that you said on Monday after some protestors were hounding Kyrsten Sinema into a restroom — you said, “The President stands for the fundamental right of people to protest, to object, [and] to criticize.” So does the President support the fundamental rights of these parents to protest at school board meetings? MS. PSAKI: Of course. But he doesn’t stand for the fundamental right — I assume you don’t either — for people to take violent action against members — public servants. And that’s what the threats are about. And so, no, he doesn’t stand for that; no one should.

Fortunately, the current occupant of the White House understands the difference between people making explicit threats against public officials, and lunatics merely expressing their lunacy in public.

