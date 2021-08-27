Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) spoke at the Texas Youth Summit on Friday night and pushed unproven treatments for Covid-19, as opposed to the vaccine that can greatly reduce one’s chances of getting it or at least becoming hospitalized because of it.

“The trouble is, these vaccines, they were only approved for emergency use,” he said. “Now you have Pfizer that’s been approved, but there’s so much longterm they don’t know.”

According to data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 99.999% of fully vaccinated Americans have not needed to be hospitalized due to Covid-19. What’s more, 172 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, in what is a huge sample size. And because adverse side effects of vaccines manifest within days or weeks, widespread adverse reactions due to the vaccines would have already developed among at least some of the vaccinated. But they have not.

Nevertheless, Gohmert blabbed about the Miracle Covid Cures They Don’t Want You to Know About™:

I don’t know if y’all saw, but a month after President Trump left office, the American Journal of Medicine came out with a great article that they had discovered a regimen of medication that when taken together early in Covid that–you may have heard of it: hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, a Z-Pak azithromycin, zinc.

The crowd applauded as he rattled off the unproven treatments.

Whatever alleged American Journal of Medicine article Gohmert is referencing or conjuring up here, none of the substances he listed have been proven to be effective treatments for Covid-19.

Ivermectin in particular has been in the news lately, as more people are seeking out the drug to treat Covid effectively, which the Food and Drug Administration says it does not do. But some people have even taken to buying livestock dewormer, which contains the drug, for their personal use. That’s prompted some public health officials to plead with the public not to ingest the medicine intended for animals.

Gohmert said that after he tested positive for Covid-19, Fox News host Sean Hannity called him daily to “make sure I had what I needed. I mean, that’s a nice guy. That’s a friend.”

h/t Aaron Rupar

