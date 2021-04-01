It appears that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will go to any length to get attention. And against our better judgment, in this instance, who are we to deny her?

In a press release sent to Mediaite, Taylor Greene’s office announced her plans to introduce two new acts of legislation. The first “Fire Fauci Act” is designed to fire President Joe Biden’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who she derides as “Dr. Always Wrong,” and the second is the “We Will Not Comply Act” that will serve as a ban for vaccine “passports.”

Fauci remains a popular figure across most of the nation, but his cautious approach to dealing with the pandemic has angered libertarians and the anti-fact-based science section of the nation as well. And as we illustrated in posts published earlier this week, the vaccine passport debate appears to be just the latest front in partisan fights over the role of government, big tech, and responsible behavior for everyone involved.

Of course, the chances of these bills getting anywhere close to being signed into law are slim to nil, but that’s not the point. The point of MTG’s statement is to play on the outrage of her constituents that are really angry about … stuff. You can read the entire press release below, but the details matter less than the attention-seeking effort.

Some outlets may pick this story up legitimately, but we are amplifying it for one reason and one reason only: to mock and rebuke the anti-science buffoonery on display.

Read the full statement below:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Legislation to FIRE Fauci & BAN Vaccine “Passports” Washington D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced two pieces of legislation to fight back against the authoritarian COVID dictates of Democrat politicians, DC bureaucrats, and Corporate Communists. The “Fire Fauci Act” will slash the salary of Dr. Always Wrong to $0 and the “We Will Not Comply Act” will ban vaccine “passports,” prevent discrimination against the unvaccinated, and much more to protect the freedom of the American People. Fire Fauci Act will: Remind the American public that Dr. Fauci is the highest paid ($434,312) of all 4 million federal employees, including the President.

Cite numerous findings about Dr. Fauci’s evolving and contradictory advice on COVID-19.

Reduce Dr. Fauci’s salary to $0 until a new NIAID Administrator is confirmed by the Senate.

Direct GAO to conduct a study about the correspondence, financials, and policy memos inside the NIAID before COVID through the end of this year. This will allow us to see what Fauci and the NIAID knew, when they knew it, what they spent money on, and how the agency responded to the virus. We Will Not Comply Act will: Prevent any business engaged in interstate commerce from discriminating against a person based on their COVID-19 vaccine status (addressing the recent vaccine passports).

Cut off federal funding for a vaccine mandate on employees (including federal employees), students attending primary, secondary, and post-secondary schools, organizations, or sports, and any person who expresses a religious objection.

Create the ability to sue if a person has been discriminated against on the basis of their vaccination status or mask compliance.

Prevent the government from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine to receive a U.S. passport.

Prevent Airline companies from denying someone from flying based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Prevent students from being denied access to a public college based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Express to the U.S. Senate that Jacobson v. Massachusetts should be overturned. This case set a terrible precedent that endorses mandatory state vaccination laws under the “police power.”

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.