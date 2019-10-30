Meghan McCain repeatedly interrupted and talked over Cory Booker as the New Jersey Senator and Democratic presidential candidate tried to explain why calling people “crazy” isn’t very nice.

Things got heated on Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, as Senator Booker learned a thing or two about the wages his civility earns from Republicans like Meghan McCain. What began as a hostile grilling about gun control quickly turned into a hostile series of interruptions literally while Booker was pleading for more “civic grace.”

McCain began by asking Senator Booker about mandatory gun buybacks, saying “You do support mandatory gun buybacks, now when I heard you and Beto saying that, to me that is like a left-wing fever dream.”

“And I want to know how you think you and Beto are going to go into red states, and go to my brother’s house and get his AR-15s, because let me tell you, he’s not giving it back,” McCain added, evoking the violent standoff fantasy that has greeted proposals like this.

Booker began to reply that “I’m not where Beto is in the way he’s been talking about this,” when McCain interrupted him.

“Good, because he’s crazy,” she said.

“Well again, we should watch the way we talk about each other, seriously, we can’t tear at the character of people down,” Booker said. “We have different beliefs…

“He has no problem doing it to me,” McCain interrupted, again. “I mean he was very nasty to me about this.”

McCain was referring to former Texas Congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who said people like McCain are “are almost giving you permission to be violent” by predicting violence if a certain policy is enacted.

“But you and I both know that just because somebody does something to us doesn’t mean we…” Booker began, as McCain interrupted him again to say “But I’m not running for president, with all due respect.”

“And the way he talked about me inciting violence on this, I take very seriously, and I speak for a lot of red state Americans, whether he likes it or you like it or not, there’s a lot of Republicans you’re going to have to win over,” McCain continued.

“And Meghan, you are a voice that I respect and admire because you’re…” Booker began.

“And I respect your voice too,” McCain said, as she was interrupting it.

“But this is a really important issue, what we say aboutt other people says more about us than it does about them…” Booker began, as McCain cut in “Okay what about the gun my backs though.”

Booker continued to try to make his point about civility, until McCain again interrupted “But with all due respect, the gun buybacks.”

“We need a revival of civic grace,” Booker said, and McCain cut him off again by saying “The buybacks.”

“Just tell me semantically how you’re going to get my brother’s gun back,” McCain asked.

Booker then discussed getting assault weapons off the streets similar to the way the United States did so for machine guns, as other Democrats have suggested, and pointing to other countries that have had success.

McCain interrupted Booker a few more times, then wrapped up by again saying how much she respects him.

Then, as host Whoopi Goldberg suggested they could continue the discussion during the commercial break, McCain dismissively intoned “No we’re not, it’s fine.”

Looks like Senator Booker wasn’t due very much respect, at least in Meghan McCain’s book.

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.