Of Course Tucker Carlson Isn’t Anti-War. He Wants The US to Invade Canada.

In the wake of Tucker Carlson’s firing, sympathizers have lamented losing one of the key “anti-war” voices in American media. That view is based largely on Carlson’s strident and often factually dubious arguments against support for Ukraine to fight off the ongoing Russian invasion. But promoters of “anti-war” Carlson completely ignore his more bombastic foreign policy monologues – including calling for the invasion of Canada.

“Like it or not, Tucker Carlson’s show was a bastion of defiance from establishment Democrats *and* Republicans—and their ideology of endless war, militarism, and corporatism,” Glenn Greenwald claimed last week, adding, “His departure from Fox removes not only cable’s most popular host, but also its most radical dissident.”

Greenwald, who went from a fierce critic of George W. Bush to a regular on Carlon’s Fox News show, in many ways exemplifies Carlson’s appeal to the extremes on both sides on the topic of Ukraine and foreign policy.

Greenwald, who fervently opposes any kind of American interventionism, has cast Carlson as a hero of anti-war politics. But that completely whitewashes not just Carlson’s aggressive posture towards China, but also his brazen call that the U.S. invade Canada to liberate its people from Justin Trudeau.

“I’m completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation to liberate that country,” Carlson said in late January.

“Why should we stand back and let our biggest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border — and actually, I’ll just say, a great country, I love Canada, I’ve always loved Canada because of its natural beauty — why should we let it become Cuba?” Carlson ask.

Carlson went on to argue that U.S. military aid and might would be better focused on regime change in Canada than ending Russian war crimes in Ukraine and defending that country’s sovereignty.

“Why don’t we liberate it?” Carlson continued, just asking questions.

“We’re spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?” the supposedly dovish host continued in a clip pointed out online by Andrew Lawrence.

“And, I mean it,” Carlson said at the end of his rant, just to make sure his viewers took him seriously.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.