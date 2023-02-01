‘Stay Away From My Wife Tuff Guy’: What’s Revealed in Alex Jones’ Text Messages Is Weird Even for Him

A newly-revealed trove of Alex Jones’ personal text messages shows that the InfoWars founder is a deeply paranoid, profoundly unhappy dude. That’s probably not breaking news to anyone who’s read more than a dozen words about the guy who owes more than $1 billion in judgments over his vile lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, but the details of these new texts are weird even for a man who has voluntarily donned a tin-foil hat on more than one occasion.

The text messages were published Wednesday by the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch project, which had previously obtained them as part of their research into “extremist networks” and then prepared them for publication after they were made part of the public record during one of the trials in the various defamation lawsuits filed against Jones.

This set is apparently part one in a series of yet unknown length, and according to Hatewatch, “it focuses on what the messages reveal about Jones’ life without the cover of his performance on Infowars.” Jones did not reply to multiple requests for comment from Hatewatch reporters.

Mediaite has not had access to the text files to independently review or confirm any part of Hatewatch’s reporting, but various elements of the information in these text messages has been previously reported by multiple media outlets or included in court filings and testimony in the lawsuits involving Jones, and is supported by additional comments, both on the record and anonymously, provided by former InfoWars employees.

Jones sent a string of sad texts to his father bemoaning his legal troubles without getting a reply.

A Dec. 18, 2019 text thread between Jones and his father, Austin dentist David Jones, shows him sending multiple messages expressing a despondent mood, right around the time he was hit with sanctions in one of the ongoing Sandy Hook cases.

After several messages sent around 3 pm talking about getting his “legal news” late from media reports, and no response, Jones texts his father again, and again gets no response:

I don’t blame you I am just freaked out We are crazy mixed up I is very scary to never almost never to learn about stuff from your selves. If very disconcerting And nothing can stop it It seams It’s like gravity A black hole [hole emoji]

Jones repeatedly wrote angry texts to his wife, demanding she reply or pick up the phone

The text messages Jones sent to his wife, Erica Wulff Jones, on Dec. 8, 2020, follow a similar pattern as those sent to his father, full of typos and grammar errors and not getting a reply. A sampling from that afternoon:

You hate is Us I see it in your eyes You won’t even talk to me Pick up now You won’t even break away for one min to talk to me Sick Hope you enjoy it You hate us You care less Is so sick

Other long strings of text show Jones sending messages to Erica on Mar. 10, 2020 that “show Jones agreeing to a date with Erika Wulff Jones and then texting her in the fallout of an apparent argument.” The couple apparently had an argument at a restaurant, he walked home, the argument resumed, and then he drove to another one of their properties. Jones would end up getting arrested for DWI, but the charges were later thrown out.

Jones texted Erica, “Come pick me up,” and got several automated replies indicating her phone had the “Do Not Disturb While Driving” function on so she was not receiving notifications. He kept sending dozens of texts anyway between 8:46 pm and 8:58 pm:

Pick up Ok I am calling my family Over the top Is this a joke You are still at the place Pick up I am calling your aunt Ok Pick up I am going to call her So You Are Not picking up Ok My phone is dying Waking home Next level

A similar text chain started on Jan. 15, 2020, with Jones repeatedly asking Erica to pick up, and getting no reply. “I am in hell,” he texted her. Eventually, she wrote back saying her phone died and was recharging. He again resumed asking her to pick up, she replied, “Baby hardly any power,” and another string of dozens of demands that she “pick up.”

On Jan. 17, 2020, shortly after midnight, Jones accused Erica of cheating on him:

I can’t believe you wore the wedding ring to fuck hon Him I am okay with it just don’t ware it anymore It’s a joke You said I never buy you stuff All you do is buy him stuff You sleep in and complain all day You have been cheating on me for years

Jones allegedly had a former cop monitor his own wife’s whereabouts and then texted a guy she may have met

Tim Enlow, a former Austin Police Department officer and Blackwater contractor, worked as a security employee for Jones, and several text messages show him following Jones’ wife Erica.

On May 8, 2020, Enlow sent Jones photos of vehicles and license plates, and lists of names, addresses, and phone numbers apparently connected to whoever was in contact with Erica. Regarding one specific truck, Enlow texts Jones to say they had previously run the tag and it belonged to “[vehicle owner]” (Hatewatch redacted the name).

Jones then texted [vehicle owner], “my name is Alex my wife is Erica,” and got the predictable response, “How did you get my phone number?”

According to Hatewatch, Jones then texted Erica eleven times, she sent one reply, and Jones “apparently” got [vehicle owner’s] address from Enlow and drove to his house. Jones then texted Erica and said he was outside and was not leaving until she picked up the phone. About 40 minutes later, [vehicle owner] texted Jones, “Don’t ever come back here.”

“Stay away from my wife tuff guy,” replied Jones over an hour later.

Jones wrote super cringy sexts to one married woman he had in his phone under the alias “Pat Johnson”

Jones was texting with a woman he had in his phone as “Pat Johnson.” The messages included exchanging links to right-wing websites, often with discussions and conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 pandemic, and other texts “of an intimate nature.” Hatewatch matched the number to “an Austin-based married woman” and confirmed her real name but did not report it.

As one example of their cringe-inducing communications, “Jones texted “Pat Johnson” on the morning of May 11, 2020, requesting ‘a sucky,’ apparently asking her to give him oral sex,” reported Hatewatch.

Three days later, Jones again texted “Pat Johnson,” writing, “On my way. Pleas run me a bath.”

Jones denounced pornography on his show but exchanged explicit links, photos, and videos with his contacts, including his wife

According to Hatewatch, Jones has blamed porn for “birthrates falling in the West” and denounced it as something that “dehumanizes” both men and women and is connected to bad actors seeking to undermine family values. Jones has repeatedly publicly said he does not watch porn.

The text messages tell a different story:

Jones shares links to pornographic videos in the texts Hatewatch reviewed. The videos he shares have titles that indicate they likely contain the same hardcore content he derides. Many of the videos (which include in their titles words like “cuckolding” and “hot slaves,” along with a variety of explicit sex acts) feature a woman having sex with multiple men… The texts Hatewatch reviewed further reinforce the likelihood that the Infowars host demonstrates different views on sexuality in his personal life than he professes on his notoriously bigoted show. In addition to viewing pornographic material involving group sex, his wife sends Jones a picture of a Black man’s erection in the texts. There are no women in the photo. Jones and his wife also exchange messages expressing favorable views about bisexuality. On Feb. 1, 2020, Erika Wulff Jones texts her husband, “you be bi.”

Jones allegedly drank heavily at work, demanded employees bring him booze

Several former employees said Jones walked around the office with a white dixie cup and “nine out of 10 times there would be vodka in it,” and habitually started drinking as soon as he got to work, as early as 9 or 10 am.

Multiple text message chains show Jones asking his employees to bring him alcohol. “Please bring vodka to con room,” Jones texted one employee at 11:32 am on Aug. 21, 2019, before changing his mind and asking for it to be brought to the studio.

Another text from the afternoon of Jan. 23, 2020, has Jones asking the same employee, someone referred to as “D,” to “get me a bottle of vodka out of his safe and put in my office now.”

Jones’ texts with his personal trainer also include repeated requests to “Tell deric to get me vodka,” “Please get me vodka,” “ASAP,” and so on.

Jones even texted a “Please get vodka” request to the trainer on March 14, 2020 — mere days after he and his wife had been arrested for DWI in “separate incidents,” reported Hatewatch.

Read the report at Hatewatch here.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.