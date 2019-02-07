Top Lines From AOC-Endorsed ‘Green New Deal’ That Conservatives Are Sure to ‘Pounce’ On

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) unveiled the details behind the much-hyped “Green New Deal” Thursday.

And in case you didn’t get it, this is not an actual “conservatives pounce” story, though there was plenty of “conservative pouncing,” only because some of the suggestions seem to be borderline insane.

Here are some of the proposals and justifications in the Green New Deal (emphasis added):

“At the end of the day, this is an investment in our economy that should grow our wealth as a nation, so the question isn’t how will we pay for it , but what will we do with our new shared prosperity.”

, but what will we do with our new shared prosperity.” “ Upgrade or replace every building in US for state-of-the-art energy efficiency.”

in US for state-of-the-art energy efficiency.” “Totally overhaul transportation by massively expanding electric vehicle manufacturing, build charging stations everywhere , build out highspeed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary , create affordable public transit available to all, with goal to replace every combustion-engine vehicle.”

, , create affordable public transit available to all, with goal to replace every combustion-engine vehicle.” “Build on FDR’s second bill of rights by guaranteeing : A job with a family-sustaining wage, family and medical leave, vacations, and retirement security.”

: A job with a family-sustaining wage, family and medical leave, vacations, and retirement security.” “Economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work.”

to work.” “It’s unclear if we will be able to decommission every nuclear plant within 10 years, but the plan is to transition off of nuclear and all fossil fuels as soon as possible.”

Back of the envelope math: That means retrofitting 39,179 buildings/housing units every day for 10 years straight. 137,403,460 housing units in U.S – Census Bureau (2017) 5.6 million commercial buildings in the U.S. (87 billion sq of floorspace) -Dept of Energy’s EIA (2012) https://t.co/LcsSBn6hyi — Scott Parker (@Scottty_P) February 7, 2019

Any proposal to radically reduce US carbon emissions in the near term *while also* completely phasing out nuclear power is not a serious proposal https://t.co/8t2oexrpmO — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 7, 2019

(this is how the entire green new deal would go) https://t.co/K8AtpvbyPD — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 7, 2019

Green New Deal: “We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast” https://t.co/N6etbnTfIq — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 7, 2019

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seemed to not take the deal seriously.

“It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive,” Pelosi told Politico. “The green dream or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they’re for it right?”

It is also worth noting that if the deal were to pass, it would not actually do or create anything since it is non-binding. “Instead, it would potentially affirm the sense of the House that these things should be done in the coming years,” NPR reported.

Despite the full details of the deal having not yet been released, many of the declared 2020 Democratic candidates have come out in support of it.

