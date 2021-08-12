WATCH: Jen Psaki Taken Aback By Another Weird Question About Biden’s Weekend Travel

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was taken aback by yet another question dissecting President Joe Biden’s weekend travel to the nearby places he lives.

You’d think she would be used to it by now, but CBS News White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe managed to surprise Psaki with a weirdly conspiratorial question about the president’s travel to and from Wilmington, Delaware — where he lives — and Camp David, the presidential retreat that presidents retreat to:

O’KEEFE: One other — and, look, the President — as President, wherever he is, we go wherever he goes. Is there anything to this — and we know that this week’s original work-from-somewhere-else or vacation plan was upended by the Senate. But this whole going back to Wilmington, then to Camp David, then back to Wilmington — is there something to that? MS. PSAKI: Certainly not. It’s just a — just his travel logistics plans. O’KEEFE: There’s no reason to leave Wilmington for the weekend and go to Camp David instead? MS. PSAKI: You mean instead of — what do you — I’m sorry. He’s — O’KEEFE: Why not just stay in Wilmington? MS. PSAKI: He likes Camp David. It’s a place to be outside, spend time with family, and certainly has beautiful, beautiful scenery there.

It’s anyone’s guess what O’Keefe was driving at, but it’s just the latest in a surprisingly long line of questions about Biden’s off-hours travel.

Several reporters have tried to make an issue out of the president’s travel to his home state — a short hop by air — by falsely suggesting that it violated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. And just last week, Psaki fielded yet another question about why the president travels to Wilmington — his home, maybe 100 miles or so from the White House — so frequently.

Now, we’ve literally gone from “Why does he go to Wilmington?” to “Why doesn’t he stay in Wilmington?”

Maybe Trump’s multi-million-dollar travel to Mar-a-lago and exhorbitant gouging of the Secret Service created an unquenchable craving among reporters for presidential travel content, but this has now shot well past weird.

