WATCH: Megyn Kelly and 2 Other White Ladies Mock VP Kamala Harris’ Birthday Celebration

Former cable news star Megyn Kelly and two other white ladies used Kelly’s YouTube show as a forum to mock Vice President Kamala Harris over the manner in which she celebrated her birthday.

The VP celebrated her 57th birthday on Wednesday, and among the well-wishes shared on Twitter were several videos of Harris receiving flowers from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and separately, from President Joe Biden:

Nothing like the @SecondGentleman surprising the @VP with birthday flowers to brighten your day pic.twitter.com/ktYMxnPF3l — Megha Bhattacharya (@mbhattacharya46) October 20, 2021

Happy Birthday Vice President Kamala Harris! pic.twitter.com/G6UFOCdQCp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 20, 2021

The @VP loves celebrating us on our birthdays. I can’t wait to celebrate her today. Happy birthday, MVP! pic.twitter.com/3tz737JL7w — Kate Childs Graham (@kchildsgraham46) October 20, 2021

Watch how Pres. Joe Biden surprised VP Kamala Harris for her birthday on Wednesday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Abt7kfoj5n — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 22, 2021

But Kelly, who left NBC in disgrace after defending blackface on the air and has forged a second career by attacking prominent Black women on her YouTube show, saw the occasion as an opportunity to convene former Fox News host Melissa Francis and another White woman named Allie Beth Stuckey for a panel mocking the nation’s first Black woman vice president.

Kelly played video of Harris and Emhoff, laughing all the while at the fact that the veep yelled “Surprise!” as she entered the room, and kissed her husband while both were wearing masks (and handing off flowers).

So amused was Kelly that she repeatedly demanded someone on her YouTube show staff “re-rack” the video so she could watch it again. “Rerack” is jargon that broadcast journalists use.

Kelly and her guests then took turns mocking Harris, with Francis claiming that she hasn’t paid attention to politics since she left Fox News, “So I wasn’t even sure who was the vice president at this point. When I watched the clip, I still didn’t know because everyone’s in masks, it could be anyone.”

Stuckey chimed in that “She’s a very strange person.”

I suppose humor is in the eye of the beholder, but I thought it was a really nice moment. But I’m not obsessed with White Santa and White Jesus and, as MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross recently noted in rather thorough detail, devoted to consistently attacking Women Who Just Happen To Be Black — such as tennis star Naomi Osaka, Meghan Markle, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and olympian Gwen Berry

Some might call this tone-deaf or worse, but I’d call it something else: branding.

Watch above via Megyn Kelly.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.