Ex-president Donald Trump held a very wet rally Friday night in Pennsylvania in support of Dr. Mehmet Oz‘s candidacy. Mike Lindell, J.D. Vance, and Dinesh D’Souza were also featured speakers at the event, during which the usual Trump rally expectations were met, with a little extra from the video department.

Trump played an unflattering compilation of clips of President Joe Biden rambling or in the midst of flubs or forgetfulness, interspersed with all-caps words like “UNSTABLE” and “WEAK” in giant bold fonts. Also there was a touch of Biden’s inexplicably weird whispering/yell seesaw.

After the painful-to-watch clips, and the crowd’s very extended reaction, Trump said “it’s sad.”

“And he’s surrounded by very smart but vicious people that I really believe hate our country. I really believe that,” said Trump. “Because they are smart people. They’re vicious. And they use law enforcement to go after and hunt people. You see what they’re doing. Nobody’s ever done anything like they’re doing. He’s surrounded by these people, and we have to be victorious, we’re not going to have a country left.”

Returning to the subject of the video of Biden rambling or losing track of things, Trump said: “And once and for all, Joe Biden should put the question to rest — I don’t think we really need to know the answer because we already do — by taking a cognitive test and releasing the results for the entire world to see. Just like I did.”

“I did it! I got tired of these fake stories from these fake reporters. Then I took the test. And Ronnie Jackson, Doc Ronnie, right? He’s Doc Ronnie, he’s Admiral Ronnie, and he’s now Congressman Ronnie from Texas. He’s a great man. And he was the doctor of Bush and Obama, younger Bush, who got us into the Middle East. He did a great job, didn’t he? One of the worst presidents in our history, whether you like him or not, whether you like a Republican or not. He got us into the Middle East. He should be ashamed of himself for what he did. And he never got us out. And neither did Obama get us out. But I got you out. With the support of all of these patriots, and he should take the test. And by the way, everybody running for president should be forced to take this test. You see that now,” said Trump, returning to the topic of the video after about 80 seconds of aside.

“And I started by saying our country’s at the most dangerous point in history. That’s so true. And we have people, some of them maybe don’t care? Others don’t get it. They’re not into the world of deals or psychology or dealing with other people. But this is the most dangerous. And, you know, now they’re all bragging about what they did. Let Ukraine take the credit. But you gotta get out. They gotta make a deal. Gotta make a deal. Russia’s gonna make a deal. They would make a deal. Ukraine should make a deal. There’s not a lot left, though. You know, the, the time to do it was at the beginning before it started. It would have never happened. Even if they didn’t make a deal, it would have never happened. I spoke to Putin about it a lot, and I told him what would happen if it did. And he understood that. And we never had, you know, a lot of people they say, actually a lot of the radical left say, we agree that if Trump were president that would not have happened. That’s just such a horrible thing. But they knew that it was not something that was going to. And the fact is, for four years, it didn’t happen. So never even thought about – nor did Taiwan happen with President Xi of China. That didn’t happen. With the support of all the patriots here tonight, we saved our country once and together we will save our country again,” said Trump, returning to the line he’d interrupted about patriots after about a minute and a half of aside.

No doubt the excruciating rambling asides and erratic attention span that so frequently litter Trump speeches and often take strange twists and turns before returning to a point – if it is returned to at all – will remind members of the press and critics across social media of the many times his cognitive abilities were questioned while he was in office, and how frequently the subject of his being mentally unfit or the possibilities of invoking the 25th Amendment were given serious discussion and air time at major networks and platforms.

You know, the same people who will either be outraged that Trump showed those clips of Biden on a big screen or say that those examples and the many, many, many other examples of erratic or rambling speech by Biden have no significance and indicate nothing about the current president’s cognitive abilities or mental fitness. Because that’s different.

At least we all agree on one thing. I mean I think so, anyway. You know, tests, am I right? Fitness tests. And I used to slay fitness tests, I was a distance runner you know. I’d get out on there in my Asics and put onions on my belt, which was the style at the time. Horrible smell the onion runs. Made you hungry. Doesn’t that make you hungry? Onions? I brought onions back, they were almost done but now they’re everywhere. So I guess the moral of the story is that if you’re going to go to a rally in the pouring rain, make sure to bring your running shoes. Otherwise people might think you’re losing your marbles and ask you to be a featured speaker. Anyway. Come on, man.

Watch the clip above, via Right Side Broadcasting Network on Rumble.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.