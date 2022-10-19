Actress Anna Faris Alleges Deceased Director Ivan Reitman ‘Slapped My A**’ on Set of 2006 Film ‘My Super Ex-Girlfriend’

Actress Anna Faris has alleged that deceased film director Ivan Reitman touched her on the set of a 2006 movie and led the film under a “reign of terror.”

On the Wednesday edition of her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Faris was speaking with Lena Dunham about the film industry.

“What are the qualities in a director that you like the most and least? Like what are the things that make you feel really able to create, and what are the things where you’re like, ‘Oh my God, if this person says one more word to me, I’m going to stomp on their foot?'” Dunham asked.

“Well, it’s never been the latter. It’s always been — this person scares the shit out of me,” Faris replied.

Later, as the conversation continued, Faris asked, “Can I speak ill of the dead?”

“I think it’s one of the top things that we need to do in life,” Dunham replied.

Faris began to tell a story from her time working on the 2006 film, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, which was directed by the late Reitman, who died in February 2022.

“Well, one of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror. He was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day. My first day it was me,” Faris said.

Faris recalled her first day on set for the film. The first scene to involve Faris was a fight sequence with actress Uma Thurman, but minutes before she was supposed to arrive on set, the film’s hair and makeup stylist accidentally spilt wig glue all over her costume.

The accident made her late to the set, and Faris described Reitman as being very upset with her.

“I was terrified,” Faris said. “Truly, that my first day Ivan thinks that I’m some kind of diva that’s not coming outta my trailer.”

“I’m like in the middle of the street. That’s all lit. You know it’s a night shoot. And Ivan is just taking me down,” she added.

Faris said she was trying not to cry as Reitman berated her for the delay.

“I felt angry and hurt, and humiliated, and defensive. Eventually, I said, ‘Did no one tell you what happened?’ And at that point he kind of just shut up and then he like went behind the camera, but then later he slapped my ass too. That was a weird moment,” she said.

Dunham added her own Reitman story into the mix, commenting that the acclaimed Ghostbusters director seemed to strike fear into people on film sets.

“I visited one of his sets once just to sit and watch for a few minutes. And I remember thinking, this is a comedy, but no one’s laughing. And everybody’s scared,” Dunham said.

“Yes,” Faris agreed. “It was like, ‘I’m gonna lay low and play it safe. I am taking zero risk in this movie.'”

Listen above via Anna Faris Is Unqualified.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com