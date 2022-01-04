Adam Carolla Rips Patton Oswalt Apologizing For Dave Chappelle Friendship: ‘You Empower A Small Group Of Douchebags’

Comedian Adam Carolla thinks Patton Oswalt‘s apology for his friendship with Dave Chappelle is doing more harm than good.

Oswalt recently offered a defense of transgender rights while reflecting on the backlash he faced over a show he did with Chappelle.

“I like the crazy sort of new world order, of like, ‘I’m learning.'” Carolla jokingly said of Oswalt’s apology. “You’re not learning you’re 58. Who gives a fuck.”

Carolla continued that Oswalt should have never apologized in the first place.

“Just don’t apologize,” he added. “And don’t talk about how you value their input cause all you do is get more input from assholes. Just don’t say anything or tell everyone to fucking talk to the hand because you empower a small group of douchebags to think they have some control.”

Carolla went on to compare the situation to Ellen DeGeneres receiving backlash for sitting at a sports game with former president George W. Bush.

“Don’t apologize,” Carolla said. “It was like when Ellen sat with George Bush, they’re civil people, they disagree on politics but they like watching Cowboys games and eating pretzels.”

