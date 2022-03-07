Al Franken Calls Tucker Carlson ‘A Worthless Piece Of Sh*t’ For His Coverage Of Putin

Former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) excoriated Tucker Carlson over his coverage of Russian President Vladimir Putin and called the Fox News host “a worthless piece of shit.”

Carlson has denounced hatred of Putin. Meanwhile, Russia’s state media has approvingly aired clips from his show about the country.

Franken hosted journalist Michael Weiss on Sunday’s Al Franken Podcast, where Weiss explained that articles published online about Russia already having won its war on Ukraine had to be taken down.

“We’ve won the war, the government’s been toppled, Ukraine now belongs to Russia,” Weiss said, recounting the propaganda. “Articles were uploaded to the internet prematurely and then had to be taken down because they didn’t win the war.”

Franken replied, “So, in other words, all news there is like Fox was under Trump.”

“Well actually, quite literally in some cases because they love to play Tucker Carlson on Ukrainian [sic] state television,” said Weiss, presumably meaning to say Russian state TV.

“Oh good,” Franken responded. “I’m glad someone in our country is giving aid and comfort to the Russians. Thank God, because that’ll probably only results in the deaths, I don’t know, thousands of people. But you know what? Tucker makes a lot of money. Did you know that?”

“I’m sure he does,” said Weiss.

Franken then turned up his criticism several notches:

And let me tell you why. Well, you can say to yourself, “Look, I’m very talented, I’m gonna work hard, I’m going to be a truth-teller, and work for the common good of everybody as I see it.” Or you can say, “I’m a worthless piece of shit, and the only way I can make money is this way.”

“If you say so, yeah,” Weiss replied. “I never met him. I know people who used to call him a friend.”

“They still do?” asked Franken, laughing.

“Well, now they’re all being eviscerated on his show,” said Weiss. “Frankly, I don’t even care at this point.”

Listen above via The Al Franken Podcast.

