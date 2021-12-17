NBC’s Al Michaels isn’t buying into the conspiracy theories surrounding the departure of his soon to be former colleague Michelle Tafoya.

Tafoya, will be departing from from NBC’s Sunday Night Football after a decade on the job following a mysterious three-week absence.

Her exit comes after Tafoya was on ABC’s “The View” in early November, where the sideline reporter made headlines when she compared Covid to the flu and called Colin Kaepernick’s documentary, “A little rough.”

“We have designated games off, as does Michelle Tafoya,” Al Michaels said on the latest edition of SiriusXM’s The Pat McAfee show. “And I’m reading this conspiracy theory? Michelle, when the season started had four designated games off. She picked them in June. Two in Green Bay, one in Baltimore, one is Seattle. She lives in Minnesota so she gets enough cold weather so she wanted some cold weather games off,” Michaels added. “Now there’s a conspiracy that because she went on The View she was taken off? The outside noise is like a cacophony of crap.”

There has been no replacement announced to takeover Tafoya’s NBC sideline duties for the next NFL season.

Watch above via The Pat McAfee show.

