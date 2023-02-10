Andrew Cuomo Criticizes Biden’s Border Policy and Migrant Crisis: ‘The Southern States Were Right’

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized President Joe Biden’s border policy, blaming it for the influx of migrants being transported to sanctuary cities.

According to the New York Post, on a Wednesday edition of Cuomo’s subscriber only podcast As A Matter Of Fact… With Andrew Cuomo, he had an in depth conversation about the crisis at the southern border.

The conversation began with a focus on foreign aid to other countries that have suffered economically from the effects of Covid. Cuomo alleged that with the U.S. helping these foreign countries, it helps migrants to stay home instead of making the dangerous trek to America.

“Under President Biden the aid has increased and is having a beneficial impact. The question is how significant an effect and how quickly it actually happens,” Cuomo said.

“The number of people coming to the border is also determined by the U.S. policy at the border. When first President Trump and then President Biden announced Title 42 would be in place, which prohibits immigration because of the Covid emergency, the flow reduced dramatically,” he added.

“Likewise, when people hear the United States is curbing immigration, the numbers reduce. People don’t embark on these difficult journeys without factoring in the likelihood of success,” Cuomo said.

“The new policy President Biden recently announced requiring applications for asylum from people’s home country, and the identification of US sponsors, may actually reduce the flow because the flow will reduce if people believe they will be turned back at the border,” he explained.

Cuomo said years of “hyper-partisanship” have led to vital mistakes at the border.

“It was a mistake for President Trump to stop aid to these countries, especially when the economic situation was deteriorating during the pandemic,” Cuomo said.

“It was a mistake for President Biden to open the border without having a plan to handle the tremendous flow of people. President Biden had said he would do it in the campaign, but you can’t change a policy unless you have the program in place to manage the change,” he added.

“Politicians make promises in campaigns, that’s what they do, but government officials, professionals need to understand the consequences of enacting those promises,” Cuomo said.

“The southern states were right, that opening the border created a tremendous hardship for them to handle. They were right that the federal government was not prepared, but they were wrong in using migrants as political pawns and shipping them all around the country.”

Cuomo added that the influx of people have aggravated the already existing drug and homelessness problem in the United States.

