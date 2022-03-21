Comedian Andrew Schulz took aim at ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel after the late night host mocked former President Donald Trump for appearing on the NELK Boys podcast — which was viewed millions of times on YouTube.

Schulz expressed his frustration with Kimmel on his own podcast, Flagrant 2, in an interview with a member of the NELK Boys. He first aired a clip in which the late night host mocked the YouTubers.

“A small group of YouTubers known as the NELK Boys, they show up at Mar-a-Lago in sweatshirts and shorts, logos all over their clothes,” Kimmel said. “Trump sits down with them for an hour, during a war, to answer the dopiest questions.”

Kimmel continued by joking that “one of the great things about Trump is that it doesn’t matter who’s interviewing him, it could be George Stephanopoulos or three doofuses who brought a twelve pack of hard seltzer along with them, he’s going to answer the same way.”

Schulz said Kimmel’s mockery of the YouTubers is a sign of how out of touch he is with the rest of the country.

“I wonder if they’re just completely detached? Like I wonder if Kimmel is just completely detached from reality and they live and exist in the Hollywood bubble,” he said,

Schulz — who is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix film You People alongside Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill — said the late night host’s jokes reminded him of his interactions while filming the movie.

“I felt like this when I was on that movie set, I was like Oh, they don’t know anything going on outside of this world. Movies are what’s important to them and anything that’s not movies doesn’t matter,” he said.

“My ego was bruised, I was like a complete nothing on the set, even though I’m surrounded by people who I’m like, I think I’m more successful or further in my career than a lot of them,” he added.

Kyle Forgeard, a member of the NELK Boys, responded to Kimmel’s jab on Schulz’s show.

“This group of YouTubers has way more viewers than you buddy!” he said. “Kimmel used to be way funnier but now he’s just washed up and irrelevant. Only reason you get any views is cause Disney owns your show so YouTube forces it on everybody’s homepages. Late night is where comedians go to die. Pack it in and let the big dogs take over.”

Schulz concluded that Forgeard was “one hundred percent right”

