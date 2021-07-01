Jonathan Lemire, White House reporter for the Associated Press and political analyst for MSNBC and NBC News, is my guest on this week’s episode of The Interview podcast.

Lemire, one of the most prominent members of the White House press corps, and a daily presence on Morning Joe, was a local reporter covering New York City politics when he was sent to cover the launch of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015 (the weird event with the golden escalator).

A wild ride covering the Trump campaign eventually landed Lemire at the White House, where he reported on Trump and his administration for the next four years.

Now that Trump is out of the White House, Lemire is left with the Biden administration, which he describes as newsworthy but more traditional.

“It is different. We don’t have the 6 a.m. tweet that that rattles global capitals,” he said, or an investigation like that Mueller probe, a time when “nearly every night there was some screaming headline that everyone else had to race and match and one blockbuster after another.”

“Certainly this is a much more disciplined White House,” he said. “There are far fewer leaks from staffers. There’s far less infighting, at least so far, among administration officials, who, during the Trump administration, it didn’t take much for one official to completely knife another one of the back on the phone to you at any time because they’re just trying to boost their own standing with the president.”

Yet while Trump has left the White House, he remains “an extremely potent political force,” Lemire said. “Whether or not he runs in 2024, he’s still shaping a lot of the discourse. And the Biden administration, as much as they would like to ignore him, they can’t.”

We also spoke about dealing with menacing MAGA fans at Trump rallies, what the Allen Weisselberg charges mean for the former president’s family and future, drama in Vice President Kamala Harris’s office, and the “total mess” of the New York City mayoral race.

Download the full episode now, and subscribe to The Interview on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com