Until it has a new leader — a process that could take four years or more — the Republican Party is positioned to be a house divided, a leading Washington reporter argues.

Appearing on Mediaite’s The Interview podcast, Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan broke down the state of the GOP in a post-Donald Trump America. The first issue, Swan asserts, is that the party isn’t truly post-Trump — as he remains the leading figure among Republicans. The quandary for the party at large is that the former president does not seem interested in building bridges, but rather seeking vengeance on Republicans who have crossed him.

“He has substantial power, but he doesn’t use it in a strategic, or thoughtful, or methodical way,” Swan told Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin. “He’s entirely governed by himself, and his ego, and sees everything through his own aggrandizement. So it’s not as if he’s calling the RNC and saying, please put out this messaging plan. Or calling [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy and saying ‘you need to do this legislation.’ He doesn’t give a hoot about that stuff. It’s more about loyalty tests. Where he does feel engaged is wanting to punish people who go after him.”

Trump, according to Swan, applauded the effort to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from a leadership position. The fact that she retained her top post indicated that Trump’s power within the GOP is not absolute. Still, the Axios reporter believes Republicans who go against the former president do so at their own peril.

“He was very happy to see people like Matt Gaetz attack Liz Cheney after she voted to voted to impeach him,” Swan said. “But there are limits, obviously, because in a secret vote, she maintained a position in leadership. … [But] I think some people over interpreted that result because I still think she’s vulnerable in a Republican primary. If you cross Trump, you’re still — as a Republican — not in a great position.”

Ultimately, Swan believes it will take a new face at the top of the party before the divided group can come together.

“It’s as if the party is fighting within itself,” Swan said. “There’s going to be a lot of bloodletting between now and 2024. I am actually of the view that they can’t really coalesce properly until they have a new presidential primary. And that will at least have someone who can potentially be a figurehead for the next phase of the party. I don’t see it happening until then — and even then it’s going to be very difficult because the base is what the base is. And you can’t try and wish it away.”

Listen to a portion of Swan’s conversation with Mediaite above, and listen to the complete episode here.

