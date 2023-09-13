Barstool Sports Parts Ways With ‘Mean Girl’ Podcast Hosts Days After They Made Jokes About Surviving Recent Layoffs

Barstool Sports has parted ways with hosts of the Mean Girl podcast, days after they joked about surviving the company’s recent layoffs.

After 85 episodes of their show, Alex Bennett and Jordyn Woodruff‘s contracts were not renewed at the network.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy made the announcement during the Tuesday edition of Barstool Radio, clarifying that the women were not fired but the company was choosing not to offer them a contract extension.

The Barstool President said that he was considering giving Bennett and Woodruff the IP rights to the show in case they wanted to shop it around elsewhere.

“Now it’s like, am I gonna give them the IP — Which I’m inclined to do. I don’t really have a grudge and if they can go do something with it on their own – probably more power to them,” Portnoy said Tuesday.

The announcement comes days after the hosts went viral on TikTok with a video showing them defiantly entering the Barstool offices after layoffs at the company.

“When you show up to work Monday not fired even though all the Stoolies wish you were,” the snarky caption read.

The hosts were slammed by some fellow Barstool employees who labeled the video “insensitive.” Woodruff took responsibility for posting the video and admitted it was “rude.”

Yeah bc it was rude to our recently let go co workers. I posted it. I’ll take responsibility. I’m sorry & it was insensitive. It was a joke bc every stoolie & their mom were in our comments saying they hoped WE were fired. Next time plz say something to me directly if I offend u — Jordyn Woodruff (@JordynWoodruff) September 5, 2023

“It was rude to our recently let go co workers. I posted it. I’ll take responsibility. I’m sorry & it was insensitive. It was a joke bc every stoolie & their mom were in our comments saying they hoped WE were fired,” Woodruff said.

I love you forever @barstoolsports!!! Thankful for the past two years that I’ll never, ever forget @stoolpresidente & @erika_ — Alex Bennett (@Justalexbennett) September 12, 2023

Will be forever grateful for all the opportunities @barstoolsports, @stoolpresidente & @erika_ gave me over these past two years! Thank you for everything 💙 — Jordyn Woodruff (@JordynWoodruff) September 12, 2023

Both Bennett and Woodruff posted messages on their respective Twitter accounts, thanking Barstool and Portnoy for the opportunity to work at the company over the last two years.

