Ben Shapiro Calls Elon Musk’s Poll on Stepping Down From Twitter ‘Slightly Terrifying’

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro says he finds Elon Musk’s latest Twitter poll — in which the CEO asked users to weigh in on whether he should step down his post — “slightly terrifying.”

Musk posted the poll on Sunday and 57.5% out of the 17,502,391 respondents voted in favor of his resignation. Musk promised to “abide by the results.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

On Monday’s edition of The Ben Shapiro Show, Shapiro called the move “slightly terrifying.”

“Now here’s the thing, I think Musk is smart enough to know what the result was going to be ahead of time,” Shapiro said.

“I really doubt that he thought that 60% of people are gonna say, ‘Yeah.’ So what this really looks more like is a transition plan. He wants to make it look like the people wanted him to step outta the way and then he’ll appoint somebody else to run Twitter,” he added.

Shapiro said he had no problem with the idea but was concerned that the situation would throw the whole social media system into chaos.

“But this does speak to the way that Twitter is currently being run, which is very ad hoc. Again, I don’t have a problem with that because I would rather that there be someone at the top of the food chain to blame as opposed to the way Twitter was being run,” Shapiro said.

“But this does throw the entire social media system into at least some chaos because nobody actually knows what’s coming next,” he added.

Shapiro doesn’t believe Musk already has a successor picked out.

“This is all seat of the pants kind of stuff, which makes it, on the one hand fun and on the other hand, slightly terrifying for those who actually are trying to figure out what standards Twitter is attempting to apply here,” he said.

Shapiro expressed that if Musk were to step down, his replacement should prioritize First Amendment free speech standard and “radical transparency.”

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

