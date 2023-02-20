Ben Shapiro Continues to Bash Chelsea Handler’s Childless Lifestyle: ‘Drowns Her Sorrows In Enormous Barrels of Wine’

Ben Shapiro doubled down on his criticism of comedian Chelsea Handler’s personal choice to remain childless.

While guest hosting The Daily Show earlier this month, Handler posted a satyrical video titled, “Day in the Life of a Childless Woman,” on her Twitter account.

The video was viewed 10.8 million times. Although the video was comedic in nature, some, including Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro, took the clip seriously and were outraged.

At the time, Shapiro said, “This lady is miserable. I mean, she is miserable, and it’s written all over her face how miserable she is.”

Handler responded to the backlash by posting another Twitter video in response to Carlson and Shapiro’s comments.

“Quick shout out to Ben Shapiro. Thank you for helping my cause of not having children. Who needs the birth control pill when your voice is 100 percent effective,” Handler said last Thursday.

Shapiro addressed Handler’s comments on the Thursday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show where he insisted that Handler is very lonely.

“Try and convince yourself that she’s happy,” Shapiro said. “I’m not even going to bother responding to Chelsea Handler’s specific commentary on my voice or sexual aptitude. Because why would I?”

“I will just note the final results here. Happily married for nearly 15 years. My wife is currently pregnant with our fourth child,” Shapiro said. “She’s a single 47-year-old woman who drowns her sorrows in enormous barrels of wine. Again, the proof is in the pudding.”

“She is a very unhappy person who just keeps going online to post cringe about how happy she is. See, here’s the thing about happy people. They don’t spend their whole life telling you how happy they are while their eyes tell you a different story. And that is Chelsea Handler in a nutshell,” Shapiro said.

“She is so happy, guys. She’s so happy. She’s really, really, really happy,” Shapiro mocked.

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

