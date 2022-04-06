Ben Shapiro Gushes Over Obama’s Return to White House: He’s Like the ‘Star Quarterback in High School’

Ben Shapiro bashed the Biden administration for inviting former President Barack Obama back to the White House to celebrate an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, comparing it to being showed up by the star quarterback.

“This is about the stupidest idea that anyone has had in public relations for a very very long time,” Shapiro said. “This was their great gambit, is drag out the old president to try to shine up the new president.”

Speaking of President Joe Biden, Shapiro said, “This is so sad! He’s the President of the United States right now and he’s unbelievably bad at his job. Let’s say that you got a top ranking job — as a CEO — and you were doing such a bad job but like eight years before you’d been working in the mailroom and your boss in the mailroom really liked you.”

“You’re doing a crap job, so you go ‘you know what, I’m going to get that guy that used to be my boss in the mailroom and he’s gonna come in and talk about what a great guy I was when I was in the mailroom,'” Shapiro continued. “You think that’s gonna help? It’s not going to help!”

“Now is any of this going to save Joe Biden? Of course not! Cause here is the sad truth of Barack Obama coming back to the White House. This is the equivalent of the star quarterback from high school, he is in college now, he’s playing for state, throwing touchdowns. He’s comes back home,” Shapiro illustrated.

“He’s got a little brother who went into the family business,” Shapiro said. “And here comes the brother back home from college, and all the girls are like ‘wow, he’s great’ and the parents are like ‘oh, we’re so proud of Johnny’ and here’s Bob over here working down at the local mechanic shop, earning minimum wage, sleeping in the basement. That is Joe Biden when Barack Obama comes riding back to town.”

Shapiro noted, “So this is what Democrats got themselves, they got themselves this eggplant of a human. Well done! and all that Barack Obama’s presence demonstrated is that when you bring the star in from the wings all you have done is relegate Joe Biden back to what he always was which was an incipient dullard who made his way in politics basically by personality mirroring what he thought the American public wants.”

Shaprio concluded, “The major problem is not Barack Obama coming, it’s that Joe Biden is remaining.”

Listen above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

