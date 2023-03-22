Ben Shapiro Laughs At CNN Crew’s Car Being Robbed While Covering Story on Crime: ‘Oh The Irony’

Political commentator Ben Shapiro on Tuesday made light of the irony in a CNN crew’s car being robbed outside San Francisco’s city hall last week.

“Well, folks, as you know, our media, they’ve been very strongly in favor of light policing when it comes to crime,” Shapiro said on his Daily Wire podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show.

“But CNN found out the hard way. What happens when you go to a high-crime city to investigate the problem of street crime? The answer is, you actually get robbed,” he said.

The news of the robbery started with a March 17th tweet from CNN Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah.

Got robbed. Again. @jasonkCNN & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/3zcCzckavW — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

“So this is just an amazing story — A CNN crew over the weekend was robbed while covering street crime in San Francisco, which — oh, the irony. Oh, the irony,” Shapiro laughed.

San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough. pic.twitter.com/Hi7UPSG5g5 — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

Despite the incident, Lah later tweeted that “San Francisco is a beautiful city.”

“Amazing stuff. Well done San Francisco. As always… But I assume that if Donald Trump had done anything in the city of San Francisco, the DAs would be looking into prosecuting him,” Shapiro said.

“This is where you start to lose the American people, folks, is when your law enforcement resources are not dedicated to making the lives of people in your cities better. They’re dedicated to getting the political opponents of people who will make the DA more famous. At that point, a lot of people start to tune out. That’s precisely what you’re watching happening with Donald Trump,” he added.

Shapiro noted that street crime has been worse in cities like New York and San Francisco.

“Yet it seems like the resources are being devoted not to those issues, but to ancillary issues that light up Twitter, but don’t make anybody’s life actually better,” Shapiro noted.

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

