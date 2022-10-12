Ben Shapiro Issues Implicit Rebuke of Candace Owens: Kanye’s Comments ‘Clearly Anti-Semitic and Disturbing’

Ben Shapiro called out conservative supporters of Kanye West. who have defended the rapper even after he declared war on Jewish people on social media over the weekend.

His Twitter and Instagram accounts were suspended over anti-Semitic posts in recent days.

In one offending tweet, West wrote: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Shapiro, who took the last few days away from social media to observe the Jewish holidays, weighed in on all the mayhem Wednesday — calling West’s behavior “disturbing.”

“Back from the Jewish holiday now. As usual, two things can be true at once: Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging; his “death con 3″ posts and Black Hebrew Israelite language are clearly anti-Semitic and disturbing,” he wrote.

Shapiro’s comments come days after another host from The Daily Wire, a company Shapiro co-founded, shared a very different opinion.

The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens defended West over the tweets, saying, “if you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was anti-Semitic.”

Owens, elaborated, saying, “You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This does not represent the beginning of a Holocaust. That’s if you’re an honest person, you’ll admit that, right? If you’re an honest person, when you read this tweet, you had no idea what the hell he was talking about. I had no idea, when I read this tweet, what the hell he was talking about.”

Blaze TV’s Jason Whitlock joined the conversation, saying, “Kanye West and Dave Chappelle, is there a pattern? The industry wants both of them cancelled. Black rappers and comedians are free to denigrate black people and white men a million different ways. But there’s a line they better not cross. And everybody knows it.”

