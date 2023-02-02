Ben Shapiro Recommends Women Visit Female-Only Gyms If They Want to Avoid Male Glances

Ben Shapiro encouraged women to start going to female-only gyms if they don’t want to fall victim to male glances during their workouts.

The topic has been making headlines recently, and last week Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez shared a now-viral TikTok of a “feral” male gym-goer who she claimed repeatedly stared at her during a workout. The man even offered to help her return her weights to the rack after she was done, an offer she declined.

“What part of me working out by myself looks like I’m a damsel in distress?” Fernandez said.

The video received mixed reactions with some questioning how the man acted in a “feral” manner. Fernandez later apologized for posting the video and blowing the interaction out of proportion.

“First of all, I want to apologize sincerely to the man at the gym where this all started. He didn’t do anything wrong to me and I blew our interaction out of proportion,” she wrote. She also credited those who called her out for the video with allowing for her to learn from her mistake.

During the Thursday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show, Shapiro addressed the topic, a clip from which began circulating on Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“Okay, so, again, you are filming yourself at the gyms to do this, and this has become a way of grabbing sort of victimhood,” Shapiro said. “But a couple of quick solutions for all of this. Okay? One, you could theoretically have separate gyms. There are a lot of women in the Orthodox Jewish community who prefer to work out at separate gyms, specifically to avoid this, right? They work out at female-only gyms and males work out at male-only gyms.”

“Another way to avoid this is presumably that you work out with a group of women. They can do that. There, are many things that can be done. If this really bothers you,” Shapiro said. “There are things that you can do to alleviate this problem, but pretending that men are not going to glance at you or that that can be alleviated by societally beating it out of them or by shaming them on TikTok is ridiculous.”

Shapiro said that pretending that men would simply stop staring at women was a silly concept.

“It’s always going to be ridiculous. And that’s not the same. Pretending that a stare is the same thing as a glance, is silly. It’s not the same thing as a glance. Pretending that men are not gonna glance at women is silly. Pretending that men glancing at women is inherently a bad thing, is silly,” Shapiro said.

“Again, that’s how I would say virtually all dates get started this way. But because it’s become a TikTok viral trend, we have to comment on it because again, the idea from our culture is that human nature does not exist. And so all things I don’t like are societal creations of quote unquote, the patriarchy. And therefore, if a guy stares at me while I’m dressed in spandex, then it must be because the patriarchy indoctrinated him to do so,” Shapiro concluded.

