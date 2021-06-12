Bernie Sanders Asking Politico Reporter ‘Are You Stoned Right Now?’ Results in TikTok That’ll Make You ‘Cry Laughing’

Politico’s cannabis reporter Natalie Fertig had an amusing interaction with Democratic Senator and progressive leader Bernie Sanders this week, which she shared on social media. And it went from amusing to the reporter “cry laughing” when it “got tiktoked.”

Fertig was introducing herself to ask Sanders a question, and told him “Me: “I work at POLITICO, I’m the cannabis reporter.”

She related the story of Sanders’ reaction in a text tweet first.

Me: “I work at POLITICO, I’m the cannabis reporter.” @BernieSanders: “You’re the cannabis reporter?” Me: “I’m the cannabis reporter.” Sanders: “Are you stoned right now?” Me: “I am not stoned right now.” — Natalie Fertig (@natsfert) June 10, 2021

Politico podcast producer and host Jeremy Siegel felt the world needed to hear the audio, and created a special, extra brief edition of the daily podcast to do it.

“Sometimes, things are just too good not to share,” he said introducing the clip.

“I’m the cannabis reporter,” says Fertig.

“You are the cannabis reporter?” Sanders asks.

“I’m the cannabis reporter,” Fertig confirms.

“Are you stoned right now?” Sanders presses.

“I am not stoned right now,” Fertig further confirms.

“Is that a requirement, to be?” Sanders inquires.

“It’s actually not,” Fertig additionally confirms.

In the Politico Dispatch clip, Siegel closes saying “That’s it. That’s Bernie finding out that cannabis reporter is indeed a job, and not one where it’s required that you be stoned.”

But even better, the whole thing became a thing on TikTok.

My convo w/Sanders got tiktoked and I am cry laughing. By @haydengise: (cc @jersiegel) pic.twitter.com/seFSg0xDlB — Natalie Fertig (@natsfert) June 11, 2021

Amazing.

Listen above, via Politico Dispatch at Spotify (and TikTok).

