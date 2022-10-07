Biden Administration Aimed to Place ‘Trusted Messenger’ on Joe Rogan’s Podcast to Tout Covid Vaccines: Report

A new report reveals the Biden administration was attempting to infiltrate Joe Rogan’s podcast and Barstool Sports with a “trusted messenger” to promote the Covid vaccine to a wide variety of audiences.

In documents secured by Judicial Watch, the plan was outlined amongst 249 other pages from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The idea appeared on a list of ways the administration could encourage hesitant demographics to get vaccinated.

The plan highlighted both Rogan’s popular podcast and shows produced by Barstool Sports as the optimal target to get their message across.

Place a trusted messenger on the Joe Rogan Show and Barsrool Sports to promote vaccination (work with outside expert to identify who will be most effective)

It is not confirmed if the plan was ever attempted.

According to National Review, a spokesperson from the agency gave a comment regarding the plans.

As has been reported previously, HHS, in both the Trump and Biden Administrations, has done regular engagements to ensure Americans know about COVID-19 and the resources that they have to protect themselves.

Rogan has been publicly criticized for spreading Covid misinformation. Spotify went as far as to develop Covid warnings to appear before his content, in reaction to the public outcry in January.

Rogan’s show was not the only outlet for which the HHS was looking to use as a conduit to help encourage people to get the shot.

Other ideas included working “with Hispanic entertainment outlets to get vaccination storylines into scripted shows and gameshows,” as well as “requesting that Tom Brady create a video with his parents encouraging vaccination.”

