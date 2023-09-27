Bill Maher and famed Democratic consultant James Carville made fun of Trump rallygoers during a recent interview.

Maher and Carville were discussing the state of politics and the upcoming 2024 election during the Sunday edition of Maher’s podcast, Club Random.

“The date they had the Lauren Boebert incident in Denver, Politico ran a story that she had become a Washington insider,” Carville said.

“When they send a redneck to Washington, they do not fuck around,” Maher said.

“Don’t you love when they go and interview these people at a Trump rally?” Carville said. “It’s amusing. Of course, they have somebody yelling ‘Trump grab my p*ssy!’ and you look at her and they ain’t nobody wanna get within a mile of your p*ssy. Don’t worry…”

“I feel like the people who go to the rallies are the worst,” Maher said. “You said before, some of them are deplorable. Yes. Some of them are. If you’re actually getting your ass out to go to a Trump rally, I mean, what, you don’t have the grades to get into the tractor pull?”

Carville said that seeing the people at Trump rallies makes him feel superior.

“I love, when I see it, somebody goes and they interview people. I got to admit, it gives me — I shouldn’t do it… But I should feel superior to these people. I mean, I’m pretty fucking stupid, but this is like — ” Carville said.

“Where as the obnoxious left feel superior to you?” Maher cracked.

Watch above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

