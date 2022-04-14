Bill Maher Bashes Biden’s Build Back Better Budget: Warns Money Will Be Siphoned Off Like ‘Pigs at a Trough’

Bill Maher held nothing back when expressing his disdain for President Joe Biden‘s Build Back Better bill.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Maher said “When I hear about Build Back Better — ok look, certainly the country needs to get rebuilt and the infrastructure is a mess.”

“Yeah,” agreed host Joe Rogan.

“But, I’m thinking always like give me a number. It just seems like you pulled it out of your ass. You know?” Maher said.

“It’s going to cost $1.5 billion. We know that for a fact? And it came in right at that round number huh?” Maher laughed. “Are we going over this with a fine tooth comb? What if we only spent $1.2 billion or trillion — I’m under-counting it.”

“Cause so much of that money is going to consultants and just siphoned off by all the pigs at the trough all snorting this shit up with their big fucking snouts,” Maher said matter-of-factly.

“There’s very few people who are saying that,” Rogan added.

Maher said, “That to me is not a Republican idea, it’s just —”

“Common sense,” Rogan said.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

